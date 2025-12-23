Presenting the Committee’s final report to President John Dramani Mahama at the seat of government in Accra, Professor Prempeh said the Committee found no justification or public appetite for a third term for presidents.

“There isn’t… Yeah, we couldn’t find a place for a third term. We looked and looked and looked, and we couldn’t find it,” he said. “We realised that the President himself doesn’t like it. Nobody really seems to like it. There wasn’t much demand for it at all.”

Article 66(2) of the 1992 Constitution limits a president to a maximum of two four year terms. According to Professor Prempeh, the Committee found no ambiguity in the provision and therefore recommended that it should remain unchanged.

“We didn’t think that Article 66(2) raised any issues in terms of ambiguity, so we kept it the way it is,” he explained.

However, the Committee concluded that the current four year presidential term is too short. Professor Prempeh said this view was shared by many eminent Ghanaians consulted during the review process, including former occupants of high public office.

“We took to heart the recommendations that we got from many of the eminent persons that we met, including some who have occupied your seat, that the four year term was short,” he stated.

He added that comparative studies showed that a five year term is becoming the global norm, noting that Ghana and Nigeria currently have some of the shortest presidential tenures in the region.

“Four is pretty low,” he remarked.

Professor Prempeh explained that the proposed extension to five years is linked to reforms in campaign and electioneering activities. He noted that under the current system, presidents spend significant time setting up their administrations and then quickly move into campaign mode, leaving little room for effective governance.

“The claim was that the President takes about six months to settle in, and then about one year is lost to campaigning,” he said.

To address this, the Committee has proposed the introduction of a clearly defined and limited campaign period, similar to practices in countries such as Senegal, where political campaigning is only permitted within a specific timeframe.

“You can’t put posters, billboards, jingles or do rallies until the campaign season is officially opened. It’s like the fishing season, you have to open it before you can go fishing,” Professor Prempeh explained.

He said the aim is to end the culture of nonstop four year campaigning and allow governments to focus fully on governing.

“For the first time, we hope we will have an electoral environment where campaigns are not run 24 seven for four years, but are confined to a defined period,” he said.

According to him, the Committee believes these reforms would free up time for effective governance and improve the quality of leadership.

The Constitutional Review Committee was inaugurated by President Mahama on January 19 and took 11 months to complete its work.

In receiving the report, President Mahama commended the Committee for its diligence and thoroughness, announcing that a Constitutional Review Implementation Committee would be established early next year to begin work on implementing the recommendations.