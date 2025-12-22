Five Years of Power: A Mandate or a Mistake?

❓ What’s Being Proposed

The 2025 Constitutional Review Committee has recommended extending the presidential term from 4 years to 5 years, while retaining the two-term cap. Advocates argue that this shift would grant presidents more time to implement policies without the distraction of early re-election pressures. Yet beneath this surface rationale lies a deeper question—whether more time in office strengthens governance or risks entrenching corruption, nepotism, and financial malfeasance. As citizens, we must interrogate not just the intent, but the implications of this proposed change.

Ghana stands at a constitutional crossroads. The 2025 Constitutional Review Committee has recommended extending the presidential term from four years to five, while maintaining the two-term limit. At first glance, this may appear a technical adjustment, but in reality, it is a democratic turning point. The question is not simply about adding one more year—it is about whether that year strengthens governance or deepens corruption, nepotism, and financial malfeasance.

The Proposal in Context

The rationale for the extension is straightforward: presidents need more time to implement policies without the distraction of early re-election campaigns. Supporters argue that four years is too short for meaningful reforms, especially in sectors like infrastructure, education, and health. Yet, the proposal also delays electoral accountability, stretching the period citizens must wait before they can reward or punish performance at the ballot box.

The 5Ws Analysis

Who does this affect? Citizens, whose lives are shaped by the pace and quality of governance. Presidents and political parties, who gain more time in office before facing electoral scrutiny. Civil servants and appointees, whose tenure and influence may be prolonged. Oversight institutions, which may struggle to check power if accountability cycles are delayed.

What is at stake? The balance between stability and accountability. A longer term could allow for long-term planning, but it could also entrench corrupt networks and weaken citizen leverage.

When does the risk escalate? Mid-term years, when public attention wanes. During economic downturns, when mismanagement is easier to conceal. And most dangerously, in second terms, when leaders no longer face re-election pressure and may prioritize patronage or legacy projects.

Where are the risks most visible? In public procurement, where entrenched contracts could lock in corruption. In local governance, where unelected MMDCEs remain unaccountable. In state-owned enterprises, where nepotistic appointments persist unchecked. And in parliament, where weakened opposition momentum could embolden executive overreach.

Why does this raise red flags? Because corruption thrives in opacity and time. Nepotism becomes normalized when appointees are insulated from turnover. Financial malfeasance is harder to detect when the same actors control oversight mechanisms for longer. And democratic responsiveness weakens when citizens must wait longer to express dissatisfaction through the ballot box.

Corruption and the Clock

Time in office is not neutral—it is political capital. A five-year term may empower presidents to pursue ambitious reforms, but without stronger checks, it also risks emboldening rent-seeking behavior. The longer leaders and their appointees remain insulated from turnover, the more complacency and patronage politics can take root. Ghana’s democratic experiment has thrived on the principle of accountability through regular elections; stretching that cycle risks undermining the very foundation of citizen power.

Pros and Cons in Context

Supporters of the five-year term highlight the potential for stability, reduced campaign disruptions, and alignment with other presidential systems such as Nigeria and France. They argue that frequent transitions destabilize governance and discourage long-term planning.

Yet, these supposed benefits come at a cost. Delayed electoral accountability means citizens must endure poor leadership longer before they can demand change. Entrenched corruption networks gain more time to consolidate. Nepotism becomes harder to uproot. And complacency flourishes when leaders know they have an extended cushion before facing the electorate. In short, more time in office without stronger safeguards risks becoming more time for corruption, not more time for accountability.

Call to Action

This proposal cannot be treated as a mere technical amendment. It demands national dialogue. Citizens must weigh in before any entrenched clause is altered.

National Dialogue Forums : Town halls, campus debates, and media panels should unpack the implications.

: Town halls, campus debates, and media panels should unpack the implications. Civic Education Campaigns: Infographics, short videos, and radio discussions in local languages must explain the stakes.

Infographics, short videos, and radio discussions in local languages must explain the stakes. Petition Parliament and the Presidency : Any extension must be tied to stronger anti-corruption safeguards.

: Any extension must be tied to stronger anti-corruption safeguards. Performance Metrics : A mid-term public review mechanism or recall option should be considered.

: A mid-term public review mechanism or recall option should be considered. Referendum: Ultimately, the people—not elites—must decide whether Ghana’s democracy is better served by four years or five.

Closing Reflection

Extending Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years risks deepening corruption, nepotism, and financial malfeasance unless paired with stronger accountability mechanisms. The people must not be sidelined in this decision. More time in office should mean more accountability—not more corruption.

Slogan for Mobilization:

“More Time, More Accountability—Not More Corruption.”

Or, more pointedly:

“5 Years? Show Us the Safeguards.”

Final Word to Politicians: Serve or Step Aside

If you truly came to serve, then serve with urgency, integrity, and sacrifice. Hit the ground running—or forever hold your peace. Ghana does not need ceremonial passengers in power. We need stewards who labor till their last breath, not actors rehearsing for legacy.

“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.” — Luke 10:2

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” — Proverbs 29:2

Let no leader seek comfort in office while the people suffer. If you came to serve, do so till you drop dead—not in luxury, but in duty.

“A good name is better than riches.” — Ecclesiastes 7:1

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” — Mahatma Gandhi

And remember the Akan proverb:

“Se wo were fi na wosankofa a, yenkyi.”

It is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten.

Go back to your oath. Go back to your conscience. Go back to the people.

“Public office is a public trust.” — Grover Cleveland

If you cannot serve with urgency and truth, then step aside. Ghana’s destiny is too sacred for delay, deception, or dereliction.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]