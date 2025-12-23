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Here is the full report by the Constitution Review Committee

  Tue, 23 Dec 2025
Headlines Here is the full report by the Constitution Review Committee
TUE, 23 DEC 2025

The Constitution Review Committee has presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama, proposing wide ranging amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

A major recommendation in the report is a change in the date for presidential elections from December to November. The Committee said the adjustment is intended to allow more time for an orderly and effective transition between outgoing and incoming administrations.

According to the Committee, the proposed change would extend the transition period from one month to two months, creating space for a more structured and efficient transfer of power.

The report also proposes significant reforms to the Council of State. The Committee recommended changes to realign the Council’s structure and operations with the original purpose for which it was established, with the aim of strengthening accountability and improving the quality of advice given to government.

Another key recommendation is the extension of the presidential term from four years to five years. The Committee argued that a longer tenure would enhance policy continuity and give governments adequate time to implement and consolidate development programmes.

In addition, the Committee proposed a reduction in the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates from 40 to 30 years, describing the existing threshold as overly restrictive and not reflective of modern democratic participation.

Presenting the report on Monday, December 22, the Chair of the Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said the recommendations were informed by extensive nationwide consultations as well as inputs from constitutional experts and stakeholders across the country.

The report now awaits further consideration as government begins the process of reviewing and implementing the proposed constitutional reforms.

DOWNLOAD PDF: [12232025104230-1i830o4bau-final-recommendations-of-the-crcpresented-to-president-mahama.pdf]

Download the report here

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