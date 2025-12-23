Mawuko SHS honors Rev. Blunya as she retires

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, Mawuko Girls Senior High School in Ho has celebrated the remarkable service of Rev. Alice Bunya Anku, affectionately called Rev. Blunya, as she marks her 60th birthday on December 25, 2025.

Rev. Blunya was honoured for her dedication, competence and positive impact during her one year and two months as chaplain of the school.

The celebration, held on December 19, 2025, at Point and Kill near Ho, also served as her official send-off as she retires from the education service. The event was organised by the Headmistress, school management, Staff Welfare Committee, staff and students, and featured a get-together, funfair and merrymaking involving the entire school fraternity.

Born on December 25, 1965, at Dodi Mempeasem, Rev. Blunya began her teaching career on September 1, 1987, at Michel Camp in Tema. Over a distinguished 38-year career, she served in various schools across the Western, Eastern and Volta Regions, teaching at multiple levels from pre-school to senior high school and holding about 15 different staff positions.

Her journey has been marked by commitment to education, discipline and service, inspiring both students and colleagues through her passion for teaching and mentorship.

Expressing her gratitude during the celebration, Rev. Blunya thanked God, the Headmistress, management, staff, students, family, friends and all who supported her throughout her career. She also prayed for God’s continued favour and guidance for the school and its leadership.

The event was described by many as a fitting tribute to a dedicated educator and servant of God, whose contributions have left a lasting mark on the Mawuko Girls SHS community.

Rev. Blunya currently serves as the Presbytery Synod Clerk for the Ho East Presbytery and the third minister at EPCG Ho Kpodzi Headquarters. She is expected to take up a new role as District Pastor at EPCG Kpeve effective January 1, 2026.

Her legacy of service and excellence is expected to continue inspiring future generations of students and educators.