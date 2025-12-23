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Tue, 23 Dec 2025 Donations

Kwadaso MP donates street lights to boost security ahead of Christmas

By Enock Akonnor
Kwadaso MP donates street lights to boost security ahead of Christmas

The Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency and former Deputy Minister for Education, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, has begun the distribution of street lights to Assembly Members within the Kwadaso Municipality to improve security and enhance visibility in local communities.

In all, 105 boxes containing 210 street lights were distributed to the 15 Assembly Members in the municipality, with support from their respective New Patriotic Party Electoral Area Coordinators to ensure smooth installation. Each Assembly Member received 7 boxes, translating into 14 street lights per electoral area.

The intervention is intended to address persistent street lighting challenges, improve night time visibility and strengthen security, particularly during the Christmas season when movement and commercial activities increase significantly.

The donation reflects Professor Nyarko’s continued commitment to community development, public safety and improved mobility within the Kwadaso Municipality.

Once fully installed, the street lights are expected to reduce lighting gaps, boost confidence among traders and residents, and help curb insecurity in poorly lit areas.

Residents and local leaders in the beneficiary communities welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful. Many also commended the collaborative effort it has encouraged among Assembly Members, party coordinators and community stakeholders.

The items were presented on behalf of the Member of Parliament by Anthony Osei Kwadwo, Electoral Area Coordinator for Tekyiman Denkyemuoso, Anane Ntiamoah, a former Government Appointee of the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, J B Danquah, Personal Assistant to the MP, and Victor Afriyie Gyamfi, an aide to the MP.

Installation of the street lights is expected to begin immediately across the various electoral areas in the municipality.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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