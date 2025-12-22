Tano South Municipality Embarks On A Clean-Up Exercise At Techimantia

In line with the government's sanitation day initiative to promote environmental cleanliness and beautification, Tano South Municipality embarked on a clean-up exercise at Techimantia. The clean-up exercise, which started from the lorry station, went through the principal streets, through major thoroughfares, and surrounding premises drew widespread participation from community members, traditional leaders, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), and heads of department.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, commended the community members for turning out in large numbers to participate in the clean-up exercise and urged them to sustain the momentum to foster a cleaner and healthier community.

He emphasized that a clean environment is crucial for the health and well-being of residents and the town's development.

The MCE, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong addressing the students at the programme

Noting that "cleanliness is next to godliness," Hon. Frimpong stressed the importance of maintaining a clean environment, especially as the Christmas festivities approach. Additionally, he urged the people, particularly the youth, to exercise caution and responsibility during the festive season, promoting a peaceful and joyous atmosphere in the community.

In his address, the Krontihene Techimantia Nana Ampong Kromantang II expressed heartfelt gratitude to President H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his vision to ensure a clean Ghana. He also commended the community members, stakeholders, and the Municipal Assembly for organizing the clean-up exercise.

The Krontihene of Techimantia Nana Ampong Kromantang II Leading by example at the clean up exercise at Techimantia

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean environment, Nana Ampong Kromantaing II encouraged residents to take ownership of their surroundings and make cleanliness a habit. He cautioned his fellow traditional leaders who permit illegal mining, known as "Galamsey," in their communities to disengage from the practice, warning of its severe consequences for the country.

Additionally, he urged drivers to exercise extra caution on the roads during the festive season, wishing everyone a joyous Christmas celebration.

BARNIE K. AGYEMAN