‘Four years is enough to make a meaningful change’ — Dela Sky on presidential term

Legal and media practitioner Richard Dela Sky has opposed proposals to extend Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years.

The recommendation came from the Constitution Review Committee, which presented its report to President John Mahama on Monday, December 22.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Chairperson Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh stated that the panel did not encounter strong public demand for a third-term provision, noting that even the President himself was not in favour of it.

Prof. Prempeh, however, noted that the committee considered proposals to extend the presidential term to five years, based on recommendations from some former Presidents and stakeholders.

According to him, the proposals were informed by concerns that the current four-year term is too short and that long campaign periods often consume a significant portion of a president’s tenure.

However, Dela Sky argued on social media that a well-meaning president can make a meaningful impact within four years.

“Respectfully, while I admire the diligence of the prominent citizens who have proposed extending the presidential term, I take the view that a government fit for purpose doesn’t need to spend ‘forever’ fixing a broken country. Four years is enough to craft a meaningful change. If we are happy with your work, we give you a new four-year contract,” he said.

He further asserted that based, “On current evidence, particularly since 1993, expanding a presidential term to five years merely guarantees another year of misgovernance and wasted national time.”