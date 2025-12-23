DVLA urges drivers to renew licences early as GPRTU warns against fare hikes

Ing. Charles Owusu Boakye, Senior Technical Engineer DVLA Volta Regional

The Senior Technical Engineer at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Volta Regional Office, Charles Owusu Boakye, has advised drivers to renew their driving licences and roadworthiness certificates at least one month before they expire.

Speaking at the GPRTU Branch 8 Workers Awards ceremony held at the Ho Main Lorry Station on Monday, December 22, 2025, Mr Boakye urged drivers to personally visit DVLA offices instead of relying on middlemen, stressing that the use of intermediaries often results in documents not being properly updated in the DVLA system.

“Most drivers, especially commercial drivers, hand over their documents to middlemen, but in many cases the renewals are not captured in our system,” he said.

He cautioned that unverified or unrecorded licences could create serious problems, particularly when insurance claims are involved.

“When insurance companies come to verify, we check our system. If your licence was not renewed, the report will show that, and no insurance claim will be honoured,” he warned.

Mr Boakye encouraged drivers to patronise designated eye clinics for their mandatory eye tests and assured them that the renewal process can be completed within 10 to 15 minutes when done properly. He stressed that road safety must remain a top priority, noting that a good driver is one who gets home safely.

“A V8 engine or a four cylinder engine, we are all going to the same destination. Do not speed. Your safety and that of your passengers is our concern,” he said.

He reminded drivers of their responsibility to their families, cautioning that reckless driving could turn them into a burden rather than providers.

“You are putting food on the table for your families. If you speed and get into an accident, you become a burden to them. Always be safe on the road,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Edith Abla Amenuvor Afenu, addressed concerns about possible fare increases during the Christmas season. She stressed that GPRTU drivers must adhere strictly to approved transport fares and warned that any unauthorised hikes would attract sanctions.

Madam Afenu urged passengers to report any misconduct and assured the public that continuous education on approved fares was underway to protect travellers from exploitation. She added that although the union faces some challenges, it maintains a cordial working relationship with government, and drivers who flout regulations would be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of GPRTU Branch 8, Francis Aba, disclosed that arrangements have been made across the Volta Region to address potential vehicle shortages at lorry stations during the festive period. He said members from Medina would provide reinforcement to ensure passengers reach their destinations on time.

Mr Aba also noted that special provisions have been made for students, with priority given to their safety and comfort, adding that drivers across the region are complying with the arrangements to ensure a smooth festive season.