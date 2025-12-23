ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 23 Dec 2025 General News

DVLA urges drivers to renew licences early as GPRTU warns against fare hikes

By Evans Attah Akangla
Ing. Charles Owusu Boakye, Senior Technical Engineer DVLA Volta RegionalIng. Charles Owusu Boakye, Senior Technical Engineer DVLA Volta Regional

The Senior Technical Engineer at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Volta Regional Office, Charles Owusu Boakye, has advised drivers to renew their driving licences and roadworthiness certificates at least one month before they expire.

Speaking at the GPRTU Branch 8 Workers Awards ceremony held at the Ho Main Lorry Station on Monday, December 22, 2025, Mr Boakye urged drivers to personally visit DVLA offices instead of relying on middlemen, stressing that the use of intermediaries often results in documents not being properly updated in the DVLA system.

“Most drivers, especially commercial drivers, hand over their documents to middlemen, but in many cases the renewals are not captured in our system,” he said.

He cautioned that unverified or unrecorded licences could create serious problems, particularly when insurance claims are involved.

“When insurance companies come to verify, we check our system. If your licence was not renewed, the report will show that, and no insurance claim will be honoured,” he warned.

Mr Boakye encouraged drivers to patronise designated eye clinics for their mandatory eye tests and assured them that the renewal process can be completed within 10 to 15 minutes when done properly. He stressed that road safety must remain a top priority, noting that a good driver is one who gets home safely.

“A V8 engine or a four cylinder engine, we are all going to the same destination. Do not speed. Your safety and that of your passengers is our concern,” he said.

He reminded drivers of their responsibility to their families, cautioning that reckless driving could turn them into a burden rather than providers.

“You are putting food on the table for your families. If you speed and get into an accident, you become a burden to them. Always be safe on the road,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Edith Abla Amenuvor Afenu, addressed concerns about possible fare increases during the Christmas season. She stressed that GPRTU drivers must adhere strictly to approved transport fares and warned that any unauthorised hikes would attract sanctions.

Madam Afenu urged passengers to report any misconduct and assured the public that continuous education on approved fares was underway to protect travellers from exploitation. She added that although the union faces some challenges, it maintains a cordial working relationship with government, and drivers who flout regulations would be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of GPRTU Branch 8, Francis Aba, disclosed that arrangements have been made across the Volta Region to address potential vehicle shortages at lorry stations during the festive period. He said members from Medina would provide reinforcement to ensure passengers reach their destinations on time.

Mr Aba also noted that special provisions have been made for students, with priority given to their safety and comfort, adding that drivers across the region are complying with the arrangements to ensure a smooth festive season.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Switzerlands players race to celebrate after Ruben Vargas slots in the winning penalty against Colombia. - Simon Fearn, Reuters World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to set up Argentina quart...

5 hours ago

Auditor-General reveals how GH¢7.4m was paid to four dead pensioners from 2019 to 2026 Auditor-General reveals how GH¢7.4m was paid to four dead pensioners from 2019 t...

6 hours ago

Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey Drug informants demand houses, money before sharing intelligence – NACOC

6 hours ago

Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka Interior Minister reveals how some people within the system were involved in met...

6 hours ago

GRAhands overconfiscated 18 diverted truckloads of cargo to School FeedingProgramme GRA hands over confiscated 18 diverted truckloads of cargo to School Feeding Pro...

6 hours ago

Mahama directs Education Ministry to act on ACCP’s petition for mandatory constitutional literacy in basic education Mahama directs Education Ministry to act on ACCP’s petition for mandatory consti...

6 hours ago

Volta Region alone has 102 unapproved border routes – Interior Minister Volta Region alone has 102 unapproved border routes – Interior Minister

6 hours ago

NPP inaugurates Lions security in Upper East ahead of election 2028 NPP inaugurates 'Lions' security in Upper East ahead of election 2028

6 hours ago

JHS girl slashes schoolmates hand for touching her breast JHS girl slashes schoolmate's hand for touching her breast

6 hours ago

Farmers can only cultivate industrial cannabis – Interior Minister Farmers can only cultivate industrial cannabis – Interior Minister 

Just in....
body-container-line