GHS24 million fraud: ‘I find EXIM Bank more culpable than Wontumi’ — Appiah Kubi

Lawyer for Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Andy Appiah Kubi, has argued that the Ghana EXIM Bank bears greater responsibility than his client in the alleged GHS24 million fraud case.

The lawyer said this on Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, December 22, following the Attorney-General’s announcement that Wontumi Farms Limited and its directors will face prosecution.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, had earlier disclosed that investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) revealed that Wontumi Farms fraudulently obtained a loan facility from EXIM Bank.

The loan, approved in December 2017, was meant to support a maize farming project on 100,000 acres at Asare Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region and create jobs for the youth.

“The company and its director and CEO forged a receipt in order to deceive EXIM Bank that they were in compliance with the loan conditions. These are not mere breaches of contract; they constitute acts of criminality,” Dr. Ayine stated.

He added that the equipment listed for purchase, including tractors and harvesters, was never procured and the farming project never commenced, resulting in a total loss of GHS24,255,735 to the state.

However, Appiah Kubi asserted that much of the alleged wrongdoing involves the bank’s internal processes and the oversight of consultants engaged in the project.

“Because, as in, when I received an application from my client, they invited me to come to the transaction. On terms, in this particular transaction, they agreed that a consultant from Brazil ought to be took care of. The said consultant was not taken care of…even after, I told you the other day that the EXIM Bank confirmed that Portuguese firms did not submit evidence of usage of equipment.

“But beyond that realization, they still advanced money to Portuguese firms. So, who is culpable? Is it the engineers on the part of the company? And its officers? And indeed, we are waiting,” Appiah Kubi argued.

The former lawmaker further urged the Attorney General to detach political affiliations from the alleged wrongdoing, emphasizing that the case concerns the transaction itself, not the client’s political identity.