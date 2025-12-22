The Retirement Age In Ghana: Can There Be A Limit?

In recent times, the issue of retirement age has sparked a lot of debate. There have been concerns raised to increase the retirement age. There have been instances where a president of Ghana has extended the years of a public officer holder. The reason? To ensure continuity and stability. In this article, I seek to address what the law says about the retirement age, how the retirement age affects administrative work, and what our concerns should be.

What the 1992 Constitution of Ghana says

Article 199 (1) of the Constitution, 1992 says, “ A public officer shall, except otherwise provided in this constitution, retire from public service on attaining the age of sixty years”.

This means that the typical retirement age is usually sixty years. However, there are exceptions. Noticeably, the article says “except otherwise provided in this constitution”. Before addressing the exceptions, my emphasis is on the motive behind the age limit.

The literal meaning

To every law there is a motive behind it. The makers of the law have experience or envisage a future that could be needful of the law. Therefore, in the Ghanaian court, the purposive interpretation is given to a law.

The reasoning for stating clearly the retirement age of a public office holder could be in two ways.

It could be to ensure an effectively run administration .Many are the challenges faced by older persons, especially when it comes to health. To have a reliable administration, we need to ensure that we have person who quite active. This is not to say that there are no active older persons. Comparatively, the youth is more active a responsive especially to changes.

It could also be to reduce the workload on aged persons. At some point in every person’s life, the energy wanes. Where in a very demanding environment, it could not be advisable to keep such persons around as it may adversely affect the person’s health. It is a natural process that cannot be overlooked.

The exception to the rule

In situations where the president deems it fit; he can increase the number of years for a person in public office. This is at the discretion of the president and base on a case by case. It is for a maximum of 2 years at a time. In all, the total duration of all extensions must not exceed five(5) years.

There are certain professions that do not follow the general rule. The justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges retire at 70. The High Court judges retire at age 65.

There could also be early retirement where a public office holder voluntarily goes on retirement. This voluntary retirement can be sought for within the ages 55 to 59.

How an increment of retirement affects administrative work

As stated earlier, the health of persons at a certain age dwindles as part of a natural process. Keeping such a person in an increasingly demanding environment can cause more health-related issues. This in turn affects the progress of an administration. Especially in a setting where changes are made to ensure an effective administration, it would be more challenging for a person who has been in the setting very long to adapt to the new changes. It would seem to the individual as an opposition to leadership but however it may seem, the slow response to change takes the administration backwards.

Why we should be concerned

Imagine being ripe for a position but a 63-year-old who has his health failing him occupies that position. Today, it may seem as people securing their future as against the few numbers of years they have. Tomorrow, we are looking at a poorly run administration where the system is worsened than we have. This, presumably, is caused by the lack of opportunity for people who are ready to take over. Not to talk about the unemployment rate that would continually rise due to the overstaffed workplaces in the country. The persons who are to take over cannot move forward in the hierarchical structure of the institution, how much more the unemployed?

Conclusion

This article shows the laws of Ghana concerning retirement and the purpose of the law. It also mentions exceptions to the rule, the practical adverse effect on an administration when the retirement age is increased and why every person should be concerned.

Phyllis Osei-Korsah Law student, KNUST Introduction