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Mon, 22 Dec 2025 Letter

Open Letter To The National Secretariat, School Feeding Programme, Accra, Ghana

By Sevor Emmanuel
Open Letter To The National Secretariat, School Feeding Programme, Accra, Ghana

Dear Sir/Madam,

RE: URGENT CALL TO ADDRESS IMPLEMENTATION GAPS IN THE SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME BY EMMANUEL SEVOR. PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERT AND SOCIAL COMMENTATOR

I write to draw your urgent attention to some critical challenges affecting the effective implementation of the School Feeding Programme, particularly in remote and underserved communities across the country.

The School Feeding Policy was instituted with the noble objective of improving school enrolment, attendance, retention, and concentration among school children, while also enhancing nutrition and supporting local food production. Indeed, the programme has contributed significantly to keeping children in school. However, recent observations indicate that several implementation gaps are gradually undermining its intended impact.

It has been observed that some caterers are awarded contracts to serve more than three schools simultaneously. In practice, many of these caterers struggle to provide even one quality meal per day to each assigned school, especially in hard-to-reach and rural areas. This has resulted in irregular feeding schedules, late serving times, and, in some cases, complete failure to provide meals on certain school days. Such situations defeat the very purpose of the programme and negatively affect pupils’ concentration, attendance, and trust in the system.

In addition to the above, the School Feeding Programme is further bedevilled by several other challenges, including but not limited to:

1. Delays in payment to caterers, which affects their ability to purchase food items on time and in adequate quantities.

2. Poor monitoring and supervision, leading to substandard meal quality, inadequate portions, and non-compliance with approved menus.

3. Inadequate consideration for geographical realities, where caterers serving remote communities face higher transportation and logistical costs without corresponding adjustments.

4. Political interference in the selection of caterers, sometimes prioritising affiliation over competence and capacity.

5. Poor food safety and hygiene practices in some schools, posing health risks to pupils.

6. Lack of community involvement, which reduces accountability and local ownership of the programme.

7. Inconsistent supply of local foodstuffs, limiting the programme’s goal of supporting local farmers.

In view of these challenges, I respectfully recommend the following measures to strengthen and make the School Feeding Programme more effective and impactful:

1. Limit the number of schools assigned to a single caterer based on capacity, distance, and logistical feasibility.

2. Ensure timely and regular payment of caterers to enable smooth service delivery.

3. Strengthen monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, involving district education officers, health officers, and community representatives.

4. Introduce strict performance-based assessments, where non-performing caterers are sanctioned or replaced.

5. Improve transparency and fairness in caterer selection, focusing on competence, experience, and logistical capacity.

6. Provide periodic training for caterers on nutrition, food safety, hygiene, and meal planning.

7. Adjust feeding grants to reflect current economic realities, especially inflation and transportation costs.

8. Encourage active community participation, including School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), to enhance oversight.

9. Strengthen linkages with local farmers, ensuring consistent supply of fresh and nutritious food while boosting local economies.

I therefore call on the School Feeding Secretariat, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the Sector Minister, and all relevant stakeholders to urgently investigate these concerns and take immediate steps to ameliorate the situation. Addressing these challenges will not only restore confidence in the programme but also make it more attractive, efficient, and beneficial to the children it is meant to serve.

Thank you for your attention and anticipated action.

[email protected]

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