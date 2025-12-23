NUGS International Relations Secretary concludes transformative one-year tenure

Enock Kwabena Frimpong, popularly known as FEK, has officially handed over as the Secretary for International Relations of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

The handing-over ceremony took place on Friday, 19th December 2025, marking the end of his one-year tenure.

In his remarks after the transition, FEK reflected on his time in office, outlined key achievements, highlighted challenges confronting the Union, and offered advice to the current national executives.

Advice to Current Executives

In an interview with newsmen after the handing over, FEK reminded the new leadership that responsibility and opportunity go hand in hand in student leadership.

He emphasized that their core mandate is to amplify the voices of students, drive meaningful change, and uphold the trust placed in them.

Enock Kwabena Frimpong urged the executives to lead with humility and courage, listen attentively to the needs of students across Ghana, and act decisively in their interest.

According to him, unity remains the Union’s greatest strength, and leaders must transcend differences to work for the collective good.

The former Secretary for International Relations further stressed the importance of accountability, calling on the executives to keep their promises, take responsibility for mistakes, and communicate transparently. He noted that students are closely observing their leaders and that actions must inspire confidence.

Challenges Facing NUGS and Call for Support

FEK highlighted several challenges facing the National Union of Ghana Students, including financial constraints that limit outreach and student support programs, student apathy resulting in low participation in Union activities, and government bureaucracy that often delays responses to pressing student issues.

He also pointed to the difficulty of balancing the diverse needs of students across Ghana’s universities and tertiary institutions, as well as inadequate tools and infrastructure for effective advocacy.

In addressing these challenges, Enock Kwabena Frimpong called on government, educational institutions, and relevant stakeholders to offer greater support and assistance to NUGS.

He noted that strengthening the Union through adequate funding, collaboration, and institutional support would enhance its capacity to effectively advocate for students and contribute to national development.

Achievements During His Tenure

Despite the challenges, FEK stated that his administration recorded several landmark achievements.

He highlighted the successful organization of the first West African Educational Tour in the history of NUGS, which enabled students and student leaders to travel to Togo, Benin, and Nigeria to engage with ambassadors, consular officials, and student unions while learning about regional cultures.

He also mentioned the NUGS UAE Tour, led by him, which took participants to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to promote cultural exchange and strengthen global student engagement.

Another key achievement was the establishment of two diaspora blocs: NUGS France and NUGS Turkey as part of efforts to expand the Union’s international reach and provide support for Ghanaian students studying abroad.

Additionally, FEK noted that his administration collaborated with universities across the world to secure scholarship opportunities for students in Ghana, widening access to higher education.

As he exits office, Enock Kwabena Frimpong expressed optimism that the current executives would build on the progress made and continue to advance the welfare and interests of Ghanaian students nationwide.