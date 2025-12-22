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Mon, 22 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Will A Pardon And Plane Ticket To Cuba End Maduro's Iron Grip On Venezuela Peacefully?

Will A Pardon And Plane Ticket To Cuba End Maduros Iron Grip On Venezuela Peacefully?

Dear critical reader, it strikes one that the US administration could use creative thinking to peacefully end the tenure of the Maduro regime and install Nobel Peace Prize Laureate María Corina Machado as Venezuela's new leader. She could then pardon Maduro and his associates as an act of magnanimity, unifying the country and stabilising it while consolidating her power.

In exchange, Cuba could offer asylum to Maduro, prompting the US to lift sanctions and restore diplomatic relations. This deal aligns with Trump's transactional foreign policy approach, potentially benefiting America's oil sector, which would gain control over significant global oil reserves.

It's a clever strategy, and given Trump's unconventional style, it's not impossible. Machado's leadership could bring stability to Venezuela, and her Nobel Peace Prize win adds credibility to her cause.

Finally, dear critical reader, in a world in flux at a pivotal historical juncture, it most definitely isn't beyond the realms of possibility that if it is suggested to him - which is what we are doing by writing this piece, by the way, lol - such geopolitical strategic creativity redounding mostly to the benefit of America, the oil sector of which would control the world's biggest oil reserves, would be just the kind of deal likely to be struck by the mercurial and unconventional Trump, whose outlook on foreign policy is mostly transactional and devoid of sentimentality. We hope Trump will see the deal making merits in it! Cool.

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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