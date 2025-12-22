Will A Pardon And Plane Ticket To Cuba End Maduro's Iron Grip On Venezuela Peacefully?

Dear critical reader, it strikes one that the US administration could use creative thinking to peacefully end the tenure of the Maduro regime and install Nobel Peace Prize Laureate María Corina Machado as Venezuela's new leader. She could then pardon Maduro and his associates as an act of magnanimity, unifying the country and stabilising it while consolidating her power.

In exchange, Cuba could offer asylum to Maduro, prompting the US to lift sanctions and restore diplomatic relations. This deal aligns with Trump's transactional foreign policy approach, potentially benefiting America's oil sector, which would gain control over significant global oil reserves.

It's a clever strategy, and given Trump's unconventional style, it's not impossible. Machado's leadership could bring stability to Venezuela, and her Nobel Peace Prize win adds credibility to her cause.

Finally, dear critical reader, in a world in flux at a pivotal historical juncture, it most definitely isn't beyond the realms of possibility that if it is suggested to him - which is what we are doing by writing this piece, by the way, lol - such geopolitical strategic creativity redounding mostly to the benefit of America, the oil sector of which would control the world's biggest oil reserves, would be just the kind of deal likely to be struck by the mercurial and unconventional Trump, whose outlook on foreign policy is mostly transactional and devoid of sentimentality. We hope Trump will see the deal making merits in it! Cool.