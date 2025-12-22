EOCO probe into Abanga and Yamin’s alleged galamsey activities not yet concluded — AG

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has stated that investigations into the alleged involvement of NDC National Organizer Joseph Yamin and 3rd NDC National Chairman Abanga Yakubu in illegal mining activities are still ongoing.

The probe, referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in July, stems from findings in the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng anti-galamsey report.

Lawyer Kwesi Botchway on December 17, said he had written to the Attorney-General seeking updates on the progress, interim findings, and expected timelines for completion due to strong public interest.

However, addressing the matter at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, December 22, Dr. Ayine said his office has yet to receive the said letter.

“I haven’t received any letter to that effect. If the lawyer has made the letter completely available, you can forward it to me,” he stated, referring to the journalists.

The minister stressed that the investigation is part of a wider probe involving multiple individuals linked to the alleged activities.

“You realize that in all the briefings that I make, or I do, with respect to any matter being investigated by the EOCO, we do not announce the results of an investigation until we have come to the conclusion,” he noted.

The Attorney General assured that a report would be issued in due course, stressing that the investigation cannot be conducted in isolation given the “whole complex web of people who are involved.”