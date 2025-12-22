Colour, culture, and tradition on display as Asantehene celebrates 9th Akwasidae Festival

The Manhyia Palace was transformed into a hub of colour and tradition on Sunday, December 21, as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated the 9th Akwasidae festival of the year.

The festival, a major event on the Asante traditional calendar, brought together chiefs, elders, and citizens to honour ancestors and celebrate the enduring history of the Asante Kingdom.

Customary rituals were performed, accompanied by traditional drumming, dancing, and the sounding of ceremonial horns.

The colourful display of Asante regalia, including kente cloths, gold ornaments, and elaborate umbrellas, showcased the deep cultural pride of the people.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in the Ashanti Region, highlighting the Asantehene’s role as a symbol of unity and cultural preservation.