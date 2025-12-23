Lady Dentaa Amoateng honoured in Nigeria among Africa’s 100 Most Influential People

Recognised alongside Africa’s most influential figures, including the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Davido, Alexander Amosu and Banky Wellington at a prestigious MIPAD ceremony aligned with the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.

International entrepreneur, cultural diplomat and diaspora leader Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE has been honoured as Global Africa Woman of the Year by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), in alignment with the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2025–2034).

The prestigious recognition was presented in Nigeria during a high-profile ceremony celebrating the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent, convening leading figures from business, culture, media and public life across Africa and the global diaspora.

Lady Dentaa was recognised among an elite cohort of influential leaders, including the CEO of MTN Nigeria, global music icon Davido, luxury entrepreneur Alexander Amosu, and entrepreneur and cultural leader Banky Wellington, alongside other trailblazers shaping Africa’s global influence.

The award recognises Lady Dentaa’s exceptional leadership in diaspora engagement, women’s empowerment, youth development and international trade. Through platforms including the GUBA Enterprise, GUBA Awards, and the GUBA Foundation, she has consistently championed African excellence while building strategic bridges between Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and North America.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lagos, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE said:

“To receive this honour in Nigeria among such distinguished and influential leaders is deeply meaningful. It speaks to the power of collaboration across Africa and the diaspora, and to the importance of African women taking their rightful place in shaping global narratives, policy and opportunity.”

MIPAD’s recognition supports the objectives of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, highlighting individuals whose work advances recognition, justice and development for people of African descent worldwide.

The certificate of recognition was officially presented on 21 December, further cementing Lady Dentaa’s position as a leading global voice in Africa–diaspora relations and inclusive economic development.

About Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE

Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE is a globally recognised entrepreneur, cultural diplomat and diaspora power broker operating at the intersection of business, policy, culture and international relations. She is the founder and executive force behind GUBA Enterprise, the GUBA Awards and the GUBA Foundation platforms that have become leading vehicles for celebrating excellence, mobilising diaspora capital and strengthening economic and cultural ties between Africa and its global diaspora.

Over the past decade, Lady Dentaa has built one of the most influential Africa diaspora networks, convening heads of state, senior policymakers, global executives, investors and creatives across Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and North America. Widely regarded as a trusted convener and connector, she leverages soft power, strategic partnerships and storytelling to unlock opportunity, influence global narratives and drive long-term, sustainable impact for African and diaspora communities.

Her recognition as MIPAD Global Africa Woman of the Year underscores her standing as one of the most influential women shaping Africa’s global future.

About MIPAD

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is a global initiative aligned with the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, recognising individuals of African heritage whose leadership and impact are driving global progress.