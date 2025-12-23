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Tue, 23 Dec 2025 General News

Nana Adu Gyamfi supports 5,000 vulnerable people, rewards workers ahead of Christmas

By Samuel Sarkodie II Contributor
Nana Adu Gyamfi supports 5,000 vulnerable people, rewards workers ahead of Christmas

A businessman and philanthropist, Nana Adu Gyamfi Kumanin Barima Kese, Nyankyerenease Nkosuohene, has brought relief to thousands of underprivileged people by supporting 5,000 vulnerable individuals ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The gesture, carried out as part of his annual Christmas outreach, targeted widows, the aged, persons living with disabilities and economically disadvantaged families in several communities within the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region. Beneficiaries received food items and other essential supplies to enable them celebrate the festive season despite prevailing economic challenges.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at Abofuo on December 21, 2025, Nana Adu Gyamfi highlighted the importance of compassion, generosity and unity, particularly during Christmas. He said the season is a reminder of the need to support the less fortunate and share the blessings one has received.

“Christmas is about love and giving. If we are able to put food on the tables of families who may otherwise struggle, then we have truly celebrated the season,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to humanitarian causes, noting that giving back to society remains central to his personal values and business philosophy. He encouraged individuals and corporate organisations to contribute in their own ways to improving the lives of vulnerable people.

“We are blessed to be a blessing to others. As we celebrate Christmas, it is important to remember those who may not have enough to share in the joy of the season. We need each other’s help one way or the other,” he added.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the timely support, describing it as a major relief and a source of hope during the festive period.

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, who attended the event, shared in the joy of the beneficiaries. He commended Nana Adu Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of Shamor Group of Companies, for his generosity and asked the beneficiaries to remember him in their prayers.

Beyond the outreach, Nana Adu Gyamfi also rewarded 12 hardworking staff members from his various companies with brand new cars in recognition of their dedication, loyalty and long years of service.

The presentation, held at a brief but colourful ceremony at the same venue, formed part of his commitment to motivating excellence and acknowledging employees who have contributed significantly to the growth of his businesses.

Addressing staff, Nana Adu Gyamfi described his workers as the backbone of his companies, stressing that their commitment and hard work deserve recognition.

“No business can grow without dedicated people behind it. These awards are a small way of saying thank you to staff who have stood by the company and given their best over the years,” he said.

He urged employees to remain disciplined, committed and passionate about their work, assuring them that loyalty and dedication would always be rewarded.

The presentation included three brand new Honda Civic vehicles and nine brand new Toyota Vitz cars. In addition, Nana Adu Gyamfi donated an escort motorbike to the Offinso South Divisional Police Command to support security operations.

The award recipients, overwhelmed with joy, thanked Nana Adu Gyamfi for the unexpected gesture, describing it as life changing motivation.

Nana Adu Gyamfi’s actions once again underscore his commitment to social responsibility and community development, reinforcing his reputation as a leader who prioritises the welfare of people, especially during significant occasions such as Christmas.

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