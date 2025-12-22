Lithium deal: 1% Community Development Fund inadequate — Elikem Kotoko

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, says the one percent Community Development Fund captured in the revised lithium agreement is inadequate to meet the needs of host communities.

He argued that while the provision is a step in the right direction, Ghana must begin discussions toward a more substantial and impactful benefit-sharing arrangement for communities affected by mining activities.

The revised lithium agreement was reintroduced in Parliament after concerns were raised by the Minority and civil society groups over royalties and long-term national benefits, particularly for host communities at Mankessim in the Central Region.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, December 22, Mr. Kotoko said starting with one percent should not end the conversation on community benefits.

“We always must start from somewhere, but we must be looking at something more substantial for community development,” he said.

He noted that mining communities continue to suffer despite decades of resource extraction and questioned whether Ghana should make a deliberate decision to significantly invest proceeds from the lithium deal for long-term national benefit.

“This should not be seen as the end. There must be room to review, correct the challenges, and ensure that, in the end, the Ghanaian truly benefits from this deal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has said the revised agreement introduces a sliding-scale royalty regime and a dedicated Community Development Fund, which he believes better protects national interest while supporting host communities.