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Ghana has no transparent way of tracking mining revenue — Elvis Darko

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Mining Managing News Editor of Newscenta, Elvis Darko
MON, 22 DEC 2025
Managing News Editor of Newscenta, Elvis Darko

Managing News Editor of Newscenta, Elvis Darko, has observed that Ghana lacks a clear and transparent framework for tracking revenue generated from mining which hinders accountability and development in mining communities.

He argued that despite decades of large-scale mineral extraction, there is no structured system to show how revenues paid by mining companies are utilised by the state.

The journalist made the comments while reacting to the reintroduction of the Ewoyaa lithium agreement in Parliament by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who said the revised deal includes improved royalties and a one percent Community Development Fund.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, December 22, Darko said Ghana must adopt a mineral revenue management framework similar to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act to ensure transparency.

“We have no transparent way of tracking how revenue that mining companies pay to the government of Ghana is used. In the oil sector, every dollar can be traced because there is a Petroleum Revenue Management Act, but unfortunately for the mineral sector, we have not done that,” he said.

He disclosed that within 11 years, the mining sector paid more than GH¢54 billion to the state through royalties, corporate income tax and other levies, yet communities where mining takes place remain underdeveloped.

“If over 54 billion cedis has been paid by the mining sector in just 11 years, can anybody tell us clearly how that money has been used? That is why many people conclude that mining is not contributing to our development,” he stated.

He also criticised the one percent Community Development Fund introduced under the revised lithium agreement, describing it as inadequate and structurally flawed.

According to him, the current royalty distribution system largely benefits landowners rather than entire host communities, despite the social and economic disruptions caused by mining activities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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