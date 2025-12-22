Summon "Ofori-Atta Before God: A Call to Action - Ho Central Communication officer Write

The extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has ignited a national debate, with Ghanaians calling for him to return home and face justice. As a nation that values faith and prayer, we must unite in demanding accountability from our leaders.

Ofori-Atta's time as Finance Minister was marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and mishandling public funds, leaving many Ghanaians unconvinced by his claims of innocence.

The Attorney-General's recent comments suggest the government is working to bring Ofori-Atta back to Ghana for trial. However, it appears he's preparing for a tough fight, having reportedly assembled a team of top lawyers in the US.

Ofori-Atta's alleged actions have sparked widespread concern, and many believe he should answer for them. The government must explore all options to ensure he faces justice.

With Ofori-Atta seemingly ready for a legal battle, Ghanaians are rallying behind efforts to hold him accountable. The nation must come together to demand justice and transparency.

As a nation with deep Christian roots, we believe in the power of prayer and accountability. Ofori-Atta, a self-proclaimed Bible-quoting minister, must answer for his actions. We can't ignore corruption and let leaders escape justice.

Ghana acknowledges God's supremacy in national life: parliament and courts start with prayer, our anthem and pledge invoke God, and officials swear with "So help me God". This year, we had a national prayer and Thanksgiving Day.

I call on leaders – the Attorney-General, OSP, and anti-corruption bodies – to seek spiritual guidance in retrieving looted assets and bringing Ofori-Atta to account. With religious leaders praying for results, why not mobilize prayers for Ofori-Atta's justice?

Resources spent on extradition could build schools, clinics, or support businesses. Ofori-Atta's actions have led us here. I challenge Ghanaians: if we believe in God, let's pray for his justice. If human efforts fail, let's ask God why he shouldn't face justice.

I urge believers to support efforts to hold Ofori-Atta accountable. As we enter Christmas and the New Year, let's demand justice and assure God of our belief in Him. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Ghana!

Hon. Sefadzi Agama,

Communications Officer, Ho Central Constituency NDC