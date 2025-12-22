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Ewe Language Gains International Recognition as Global Academic Interest Grows

Feature Article Ewe Language Gains International Recognition as Global Academic Interest Grows
MON, 22 DEC 2025 1

The Ewe language, long cherished across Ghana, Togo, and West Africa, is now stepping onto the global stage as an emerging academic asset. From Europe to North America, leading universities are researching, teaching, and celebrating Ewe, positioning it as more than a regional tongue—it is becoming a language of international scholarship and cultural pride.

A Language of Heritage and Scholarship

Ewe, a tonal language within the Niger-Congo family, is spoken widely across Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Congo. Its reach extends beyond national borders, with communities still under research.

Indiana University in the United States notes that Ewe has long attracted scholarly interest. While not a regular course offering, the institution maintains resources that support research into Ewe’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

Global Universities Embrace Ewe
Several renowned universities have either offered Ewe courses or continue to support research in Ewe linguistics and culture. These include:

  • Howard University (USA) – Host of the International Ewe Heritage Conference
  • University of Iowa & Ohio University (USA)
  • Humboldt University of Berlin & Goethe University Frankfurt (Germany)
  • University of Cologne (Germany)
  • Leiden University (Netherlands)
  • University of Cambridge (UK)

The presence of Ewe in such institutions underscores its cultural and linguistic importance on the international stage.

Historical Foundations: German Evangelists and Ewe Orthography

The roots of Ewe’s written tradition trace back to the North German Missionary Society (Norddeutsche Missionsgesellschaft) in the mid-19th century. These missionaries, inspired by pietist and romanticist ideals, sought to unify scattered Ewe-speaking communities by standardizing the language.

  • Orthography Development: German missionaries reduced Ewe to writing, creating a standard Ewe orthography that became the basis for translations of the Bible and hymns.
  • Bible Translation: Missionary Jakob Spieth, working with indigenous translator Ludwig Adzaklo, co-translated the Old Testament into Ewe in Germany between 1904–1909.
  • Ethnographic Study: In 1906, Spieth published Die Ewe-Stämme, a landmark ethnographic and linguistic study of the Ewe people.
  • Cultural Impact: Their linguistic and ethnographic work promoted Ewe as a “nation language,” reinforcing identity and cultural pride.

Sidebar Timeline: Ewe Language Development

  • 1847 – North German Missionary Society begins work in Ewe-speaking areas of Ghana and Togo.
  • 1850s–1860s – First Ewe orthography created, reducing the language to writing.
  • 1870s – Hymns and religious texts translated into Ewe.
  • 1904–1909 – Spieth and Adzaklo co-translate the Old Testament into Ewe.
  • 1906 – Spieth publishes Die Ewe-Stämme.
  • Post-WWI – British and French administrators continue using missionary-developed orthography.
  • Mid-20th Century – Ewe Bible translations and hymnals spread widely.
  • Late 20th Century–Present – Missionary foundations support modern academic research and global recognition.

Voices of Advocacy
Cultural advocates emphasize that while international recognition is significant, the survival and growth of Ewe depend on local commitment. They urge Ewe-speaking communities to:

  • Actively teach the language to younger generations
  • Use Ewe in everyday communication
  • Preserve oral traditions, proverbs, and wisdom for posterity

As one proverb reminds us: “Nunya, adidoe, asi metune o” — Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one person can embrace it.

A Wake-Up Call to Ghanaian Institutions

This global spotlight is a wake-up call to Voltarians, the Ministry of Education, and the Linguistics Department of the University of Ghana. If Cambridge and Howard are investing in Ewe, Ghanaian institutions must rise to the challenge of integrating Ewe into curricula with urgency and pride.

The Ewe language is more than heritage—it is a global resource. Its recognition abroad should inspire renewed commitment at home. By teaching, speaking, and living Ewe, communities ensure that the language thrives as both a cultural treasure and an international academic beacon.

Contributor Information
Researched and Presented by
Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd
Special Feature for Modern Ghana
Contributor:
Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Mawuetornam Dugbazah | 1/4/2026 10:20:39 PM

Fortunately, the FAKE STANDARD EWE of Anloland is now failing to be used among Ewe people. But in the imagination of Anlo people whose penchant for European scholarship training is now the bedrock of their failures, we still see them deceiving themselves about the so-called STANDARD EWE having gained international recognition. What a pity! Most of you cannot speak your language properly, yet you deceive yourselves that foreigners taking an interest in your language is a significant achieve...

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