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NPP 2026: Between Promise and Betrayal

Who Can Survive Their Own Baggage?
Feature Article NPP 2026: Between Promise and Betrayal
MON, 22 DEC 2025

A Crucible for the Party’s Soul
On January 31, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will choose its presidential candidate in a contest that has become more than a race for power. It is a crucible for the party’s soul — a battlefield where five contenders must wrestle not only with their strengths but also with the heavy baggage of their past.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia — Digital Branding vs. Corruption Stigma

  • Strengths: Marketed as the “digitalization champion,” expanding Ghana Card integration, mobile money interoperability, and digital address systems. Appeals to northern constituencies and carries intellectual gravitas as an economist.
  • Baggage: Oversaw economic downturn, Pwalugu Dam scandal ($12M wasted), PDS fiasco ($190M MCC funding lost), broken promises, and evasiveness on corruption.

“Bawumia’s digitalization image is built on branding rather than initiation — Mahama’s NDC laid the foundations.”

Alan Kyerematen — Industrial Vision vs. Betrayal Scars

  • Strengths: Architect of Ghana’s industrialization agenda, key negotiator for AfCFTA, charismatic communicator, and leader of the “Butterfly Movement.”
  • Baggage: Resigned from NPP to form his own party, branded as disloyal. Accused of bitterness and divisive rhetoric about a “hijacked party.”

“Alan’s greatest strength — reformist vision — is also his greatest weakness: he fractured the party to pursue it.”

Kennedy Agyapong — Populist Fire vs. Volatility and Ethnic Threats

  • Strengths: Fearless, outspoken, financially independent, and admired for blunt honesty. His philanthropy and media investments broaden his influence.
  • Baggage: Ethnic threats (“pastel” to beat Ewes and Gas), violent clashes at rallies, betrayal claims, and public humiliation during NPP tours.

“Kennedy’s fire excites the base — but his volatility risks burning the bridge of national cohesion.”

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto — Agricultural Expertise vs. Policy Failures

  • Strengths: Deep expertise in agriculture, champion of food security, and architect of Planting for Food and Jobs. Appeals to rural constituencies.
  • Baggage: Criticized for unmet promises and food insecurity, accused of opportunism after resigning for ambition, and undermined his own camp by declaring “there’s no discipline in NPP.”

“Afriyie Akoto speaks for farmers — but his record leaves many asking if he delivered for them.”

Francis Addai-Nimoh — Integrity vs. Irrelevance

  • Strengths: Known for integrity, humility, and principled outsider status. Appeals to reform-minded members who value fairness and transparency.
  • Baggage: Withdrew from primaries citing bias and monetization, reinforcing perceptions of weakness. Limited resources expose his lack of clout.

“Addai-Nimoh’s integrity is unquestioned — but integrity alone may not win primaries.”

The Soul of the Party
The NPP primaries are not simply about who has the best vision for Ghana. They are about who can survive their own baggage.

  • Bawumia wrestles with corruption stigma despite his digital branding.
  • Alan carries the scars of betrayal and fragmentation. Kennedy excites the base but risks national cohesion.
  • Afriyie Akoto offers agricultural expertise but faces credibility gaps.
  • Addai-Nimoh stands for integrity but battles irrelevance.

“The battlefield is defined less by strengths than by baggage. The winner will be the one who convinces Ghanaians that their strengths outweigh their Achilles’ heel.”

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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