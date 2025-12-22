The Thieves in Our TroTro: A Ghanaian Parable

Here’s a candid allegorical story that mirrors Ghana’s current political, economic, and social realities—told through the lens of “The Thieves in Our Bus.”

Once upon a time, in the bustling heart of Accra, a teacher named Kofi boarded a trotro after collecting his monthly salary. The bus was packed, the air thick with sweat and frustration, but Kofi was used to it. He clutched his envelope tightly—₵2,000, barely enough to cover rent, food, and school fees.

As the trotro weaved through pothole-ridden roads, a man in a tailored suit and gold watch bumped into Kofi. Moments later, Kofi reached into his pocket—empty. His salary was gone.

When the mate called for fares, Kofi stammered, “Please… I’ve been robbed.” The driver turned, sneered, and barked, “You teachers always crying poor. You think we drive for free?”

Just then, the man in the suit raised his hand. “I’ll pay for the teacher,” he said, flashing a smile. The passengers clapped. “God bless you, sir!” they chorused. “You’re a good man!”

What they didn’t know was that the “good man” was the thief.

He had stolen Kofi’s salary, paid ₵5 for his fare, and bought the admiration of the crowd with the very money he stole. Kofi, unaware, joined the chorus: “May God bless you!”

From that day, more men in suits began riding the trotro. They smiled, waved, and paid for others—always with stolen money. The passengers, weary and desperate, praised them. “At least they give us something,” they said.

But the roads remained broken. The schools crumbled. The hospitals lacked medicine. The water taps ran dry. And the trotro? It kept moving, slower and shakier, while the thieves sat comfortably, hailed as heroes.

The Ghanaian Reality Behind the Parable

This story is not fiction. It is Ghana’s lived experience in 2025.

Political Theatrics: Leaders accused of corruption and mismanagement are often the same ones hailed for “ benevolence ” when they donate to churches, pay school fees, or sponsor funerals—using public funds.

Leaders accused of corruption and mismanagement are often the same ones hailed for “ ” when they donate to churches, pay school fees, or sponsor funerals—using public funds. Economic Illusions : While the World Bank reports a 5.3% growth rate and cedi appreciation, the average Ghanaian feels no relief. Inflation, though declining, still eats into salaries. Youth unemployment remains high, and the informal sector is bloated.

: While the World Bank reports a 5.3% growth rate and cedi appreciation, the average Ghanaian feels no relief. Inflation, though declining, still eats into salaries. Youth unemployment remains high, and the informal sector is bloated. Social Amnesia: Scandals like the $4 million visa fraud at the Washington Embassy or the controversial judicial removal process are quickly forgotten. The public, fatigued and disillusioned, often praises the very system that exploits them.

Scandals like the $4 million visa fraud at the Washington Embassy or the controversial judicial removal process are quickly forgotten. The public, fatigued and disillusioned, often praises the very system that exploits them. Debt and Dependency: Ghana’s debt restructuring is ongoing, but fiscal discipline is fragile. Aid and loans are celebrated, yet they come with austerity measures that squeeze the poor.

The Moral

We are still on that trotro. The thieves are still with us—some in Parliament, some in ministries, some in uniforms. They steal our future, then return a fraction as “goodwill,” and we clap.

Until we stop praising thieves for their crumbs, until we demand accountability and reject performative generosity, the bus will keep moving—but only downhill.

Think about it.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]