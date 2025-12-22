Christmas, Cameras and Consent: A Privacy Wake-Up Call

Christmas is an exciting time that is filled with joy, generosity, and unity. Many people pull out their phones to photograph happy moments during this time, then share those pictures with family and friends.

However, while many people are busy sharing their Christmas moments on social media, some forget that these pictures represent more than just memories. Each photograph is also a form of personal information, and sharing this information improperly can have adverse effects on everyone involved.

As a Data Protection Officer, I see the unfortunate results of the impact of social media on an individual's right to privacy each year. A photograph may begin as an innocent post, but often it may lead to someone else violating another person's right to privacy, putting children at risk for potential harm, or causing significant legal and ethical issues that can last long after the holiday season is over.

In the United Kingdom, photographs and videos of individuals who can be identified are considered to be personal information according to the Data Protection Act. This includes such things as facial images, voices, locations, school uniforms, and additional background items that can depict where someone lives or where they frequently spend their time. Once a photograph has been posted online, anyone who wants to can easily copy that photograph, modify that photograph, and preserve that photograph for reuse, often in ways that the original creator of the photograph never intended. The news feeds of social media often show a faster download speed of Christmas photos because of emotionally charged high volume of picture-sharing activity and with relaxed privacy settings to accommodate this sharing activity.

Children warrant additional protections than do adults when it comes to using and sharing others' personal information. Sharing photos of children without first considering what consent an individual has to share that child's picture is a common mistake during the holiday season. Parents often post pictures of their children's performances during Christian celebrations (i.e., Christmas) at their schools, their family's Christmas gatherings, or while their child is opening a present on Christmas Day, and frequently these posts include photos of someone else's child alongside their own.

While posting photos of children on social media may seem harmless to most people, children are not capable of making an informed decision about what happens to their image. Plus, parents may not want other people to see a photo of their child posted online. Photos posted by the parents of children can be shared with anyone, used for something other than intended, and stay on the internet forever, thereby leaving a digital trail that was created without the child's input.

The focus of this isn't about banning photography or ruining holiday celebrations. Instead, it’s about slowing down to think about if it's necessary and respectful toward the child and their image. Is the value of sharing that image (beyond the fact that it pleases you) enough to hinder any level of future embarrassment the child might experience for all of his or her life? Would the other family members in the photo, if they knew that picture had been posted online, still feel comfortable having their image viewed by all who have access to your page on social media? Would sending the same image as a private message to the family members in the photo accomplish what you were trying to accomplish by posting the picture online?

Public places come with added issues. There are lots of people filming videos at Christmas markets, church services, work parties, and street celebrations, as these places are generally open to anyone. There are statutory obligations in relation to filming within public spaces, however, there are still limitations of what can be done. For example, filming someone close to them or shooting someone against their will or filming audio conversations are out of line, both legally and ethically. When filming someone who could be embarrassed or endangered by you posting that video online, you risk infringing upon that individual’s right to privacy.

In regard to filming at semi-public locations (e.g., schools, churches, work, and shopping malls) there's an even greater need for care when filming. Semi-public locations often include people who may be in vulnerable states, safety concerns and reasonable expectations of privacy.It's not only disrespectful to film children at school functions or to record other employees at office parties without their permission; it has the added risk of potentially being illegal and damaging to the trusting relationship between coworkers.

Another often overlooked risk to posting holiday photos and video is the location information of where a person or family resides, where their children go to school, and when their home will be vacant as a result of travel. If you take a photo of someone outside their home and there are visible street numbers or signs, or you attach a video to an actual live location tag, you may be exposing that family to criminal activity. Therefore, by sharing what you do during the holidays, you may inadvertently map out someone's life for strangers.

Then there's the aspect of the longevity of what you post. What seems funny today may not be so funny next year. You may find a video of your child throwing a tantrum, a relative who drank too much wine, or a coworker who is dancing awkwardly all reappearing in the future. The internet does not forget, nor do search engines. Respect for others means thinking about more than just getting a lot of "likes" or comments.

In addition to individuals being respectful to others in this way, organizations, churches, schools, or other community groups do have a higher level of responsibility because if you repost photos from a Christmas event without first obtaining clear consent from those in the photo, you are breaching the organization's obligations to comply with data protection laws. Many people make complaints about not being informed properly or assumed to have given consent just because you were involved with an event that was either public or simply a holiday. Consent must be based on informed understanding, as well as being substantive, rather than solely based on attendance or a lack of objection from anyone who may have attended the event.

The easiest and most respectful rule during the holiday season is simply to ask if you can post a photo before posting. Do your best to keep photos of children out of public viewing as much as possible; and do not tag locations of any live photos that may be posted. If you do post a photo, use a private family group page rather than a public page like Facebook. If someone should ask you to remove a photo, do so promptly and without any further discussion or debate. Respect for others is not a legal obligation, but rather a social obligation.