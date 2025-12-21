Reclaiming Our Story: President Mahama’s Call to Action on Slavery, Colonialism, and the Role of Ghanaian Universities

In a stirring address at the 2025 Diaspora Summit in Accra, former President John Dramani Mahama issued a powerful challenge to Ghana and the wider African diaspora: reclaim the narrative of slavery and colonialism, and do so through education, memory, and truth-telling.

His words—delivered before a global audience of scholars, activists, and diaspora leaders—were more than a reflection on history. They were a call to action, one that could shape the academic and cultural agenda of Ghana’s universities in 2026 and beyond.

“A Graveyard of Our Ancestors”

Standing before the symbolic backdrop of Ghana’s coastal slave forts, Mahama reminded the world that these sites are not just tourist attractions—they are sacred grounds. “They are a graveyard of our ancestors,” he declared, urging Ghanaians to confront the painful truths buried in stone and silence.

For centuries, Africa’s history has been told through the lens of colonial powers. The transatlantic slave trade, the violent imposition of foreign rule, and the erasure of indigenous knowledge systems have all been filtered through narratives that diminish African agency and resilience. Mahama’s speech challenged this distortion head-on.

The University as a Site of Historical Justice

While Mahama did not announce a formal university initiative, his framing of the issue as a “historical and educational imperative” suggests that Ghana’s academic institutions—especially its public universities—have a critical role to play.

Imagine a 2026 where:

Curricula are decolonized, centering African perspectives on slavery, resistance, and post-colonial identity.

Truth commissions are launched within universities to document local histories of enslavement, migration, and survival.

Diaspora partnerships bring together scholars from Ghana, the Caribbean, the Americas, and Europe to co-create knowledge and memory.

Digital archives and memorials are built by students and faculty to preserve oral histories and community testimonies.

Such initiatives would not only honor the past but also empower a new generation to engage with history as a tool for justice, healing, and transformation.

Beyond Symbolism: Toward Structural Change

Mahama’s speech resonates with a broader global movement to decolonize education. From South Africa’s #RhodesMustFall to Caribbean reparations campaigns, there is growing recognition that historical redress must begin in the classroom.

In Ghana, this could mean:

Establishing a National Center for Historical Justice and Memory at the University of Ghana or Cape Coast.

Funding interdisciplinary research on the legacies of slavery and colonialism in law, health, agriculture, and governance.

Hosting annual truth-telling forums that bring together elders, students, and diaspora voices.

These are not abstract ideals—they are actionable steps that align with Mahama’s vision and Ghana’s leadership in Pan-African discourse.

A Moment of Opportunity

As 2026 approaches, Ghana stands at a crossroads. Will we continue to outsource our history, or will we reclaim it with courage and clarity?

President Mahama’s call is not just for remembrance—it is for responsibility. It is a reminder that the university is not merely a place of learning, but a crucible for national healing and global leadership.

Let us rise to the challenge. Let us make 2026 the year Ghana’s universities become sanctuaries of truth, memory, and liberation.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]