‘I hope France speaks out’ son of jailed Hong Kong media icon tells RFI

Human rights groups and governments around the world have condemned the conviction of Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai, who was found guilty on all three charges in his national security trial this week. RFI spoke to his son Sebastien Lai, who called on France and other democracies to publicly defend press freedom.

Lai – who has been behind bars since 2020 – is accused of being the mastermind behind two conspiracies to ask foreign countries to take action against Hong Kong or China, and publishing anti-government content

Prosecutors cited 161 items published by Lai's Apple Daily newspaper, including opinion articles with Lai's byline, and talk shows he hosted, which were deemed seditious under a colonial-era law because they "excited disaffection" against the government.

"There is no doubt that [Lai] had harboured his resentment and hatred of the PRC," Judge Esther Toh told the court, referring to the People's Republic of China.

She said he had invited the United States "to help bring down" the Chinese government, "with the excuse of helping the people of HK".

The 78-year-old – who pleaded not guilty – could face life in prison when he is sentenced. He will be able to appeal against the convictions.

Sweeping security laws

Lai's Apple Daily newspaper and the digital-only Next magazine were popular publications, offering a heady mix of celebrity news, sex scandals and genuine investigations.

They openly backed the pro-democracy protests that broke out in Hong Kong in 2019 and saw hundreds arrested or flee into exile.

In June 2020, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law, under which Lai was arrested – something he had predicted would happen.

"I'm a troublemaker. I came here with nothing, the freedom of this place has given me everything. Maybe it's time I paid back for that freedom by fighting for it," he told French news agency AFP at the time.

Apple Daily was forced to close in 2021 after police raids and the arrests of senior editors. Next followed shortly afterwards.

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Monday's verdict sparked strong reactions from around the globe and human rights groups including Amnesty International have denounced it as the "death knell" for press freedom in Hong Kong.

Lai's son Sebastien told RFI that while the verdict was not a surprise, he wondered why it "took them so long" to reach it.

"Witnesses were tortured. There was no jury. Three national security judges – this was not a fair trial at all," he said, adding that there was "nothing of substance" in the 886-page judgment.

Health fears

Sebastien has not been able to see his father or receive direct news from him for the past five years, and he is concerned about his father's health.

"He's lost 10 kilos this year alone. His nails are falling out. His teeth are getting infected. All of this means that now he has heart disease," Sebastien Lai said. He fears that his father will die in jail.

While Hong Kong authorities have said Lai is receiving "adequate and comprehensive" care, and that he had been held in solitary confinement "at his own request", Sebastien Lai refutes this and says his father would "never" request such a thing.

"Imagine a small room where the window is blocked, without air conditioning and inside the cell it sometimes gets up to 40 degrees. It's like a small oven," he explained.

He hopes France will offer its support publicly, like the United Kingdom – of which Lai is a citizen – and the US and Canada, all of whom have spoken out against Lai's conviction.

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His father was married in Paris and has been named an "honorary citizen" of Lyon.

"Everyone knows the three words that represent France: liberty, equality, and fraternity. I think it's clear that my parents love France," Sebastien Lai, who speaks fluent French, insists.

US, EU and French consular representatives and veterans from Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp were present at the hearing on Monday.

After the announcement of the verdict, the European Union said the conviction was "emblematic of the erosion of democracy and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong".

'A moral force'

When asked why Lai did not leave Hong Kong while he still could, as many others did, Sebastien says his father couldn't abandon the cause that he had fought so hard to defend over the years.

"He knew that if he left, he would be abandoning his principles," he said. "But also, and more importantly, he would be abandoning the people who had campaigned for democracy with him. He knew he would be abandoning his journalists and his employees. He is truly a man, truly a moral force."

Lai's defence lawyer Robert Pang told reporters that he was "in fine spirits" and that they would need to read the 886-page verdict before deciding on their next steps.

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The case has prompted an outpouring of support from world leaders and press freedom organisations.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he felt "badly" about Lai's conviction and added that he had asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to consider his release.

"He's an older man, and he's not well. So I did put that request out. We'll see what happens," Trump said.

Press freedom on trial

The Hong Kong Journalists Association said the trial has long "caused irreversible damage to Hong Kong's press". It described a media climate of self-censorship and fear "to the point where even those in power cannot accurately assess public sentiment through news".

France-based media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders expressed outrage at the verdict, calling the charges "trumped up". "It is not an individual who has been on trial – it is press freedom itself, and with this verdict that has been shattered," the group said.

Beijing hit back at international criticism, saying it opposed the "smearing of the judicial system in Hong Kong by certain countries".

In November 2024, Lai told the court of the values of his publications.

"The core values of Apple Daily are actually the core values of the people of Hong Kong... rule of law, freedom, pursuit of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly."

He added: "To participate in delivering freedom is a very good idea for me. The more you are in the know, the more you are free."