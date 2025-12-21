Third Term Agitations And The Future Of Ghana’s Democracy

Calls for a third term for a president who is constitutionally limited to two terms should never be treated lightly. In a country like Ghana, with a history marked by coups, interrupted governance, and long struggles for democratic stability, even casual talk of extending presidential tenure carries serious implications. This is not fear mongering. It is a lesson drawn from our own past and the experiences of many African states.

Ghana’s Fourth Republican Constitution was shaped by hard lessons. It was written by people who understood how unchecked executive authority weakens institutions, silences dissent, and eventually destroys national cohesion. That understanding explains why presidential term limits are clearly stated and deliberately protected from easy alteration.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION SAYS

Article 66 clause 1 of the 1992 Constitution states that a person elected as President shall hold office for a term of four years and shall be eligible for re election only once. The provision is clear and unambiguous. Two terms means two terms.

This provision is further protected by Article 290, which classifies presidential term limits as an entrenched provision. Parliament, regardless of how large its majority may be, cannot amend it by itself. Any attempt to change it must go through a national referendum, with strict requirements including at least forty percent voter turnout and approval by at least seventy five percent of valid votes cast.

This was not accidental. The framers foresaw the danger of allowing a government that controls Parliament to rewrite rules that directly benefit those in power. The referendum requirement ensures that sovereignty remains with the people and not with political elites.

WHY THESE SAFEGUARDS EXIST

Power has a way of expanding when left unchecked. Leaders rarely begin with the intention to undermine democracy. It often starts with justification. Experience. Continuity. Party survival. Over time, institutions weaken, opposition voices are portrayed as enemies, and constitutional limits are reframed as obstacles rather than protections.

Across Africa, the evidence is clear. In Guinea, Alpha Condé altered the constitution to reset term limits, leading to protests, repression, economic decline, and eventually a military takeover. In Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaoré’s attempt to extend his stay in power triggered mass resistance and forced him into exile. In Côte d’Ivoire, manipulation of democratic processes and refusal to respect limits plunged the country into violence. In Uganda, the removal of term limits has weakened institutional checks and narrowed political space.

These outcomes followed a familiar path. Constitutional manipulation, institutional decay, public unrest, and in some cases coups. Ghana cannot afford to ignore these lessons.

ENGAGING PROPONENTS OF A THIRD TERM

Proponents or supporters of a third term often present their arguments in subtle and sometimes appealing ways. Some argue that continuity is needed for ongoing projects, that the president has experience and should be allowed to complete a long term vision, or that the constitution can be changed if the people agree. Others dismiss the debate as harmless discussion, insisting that no formal proposal exists and therefore there is no need for concern.

These arguments fail to grasp why term limits exist. National development was never designed to depend on one individual. Democratic systems are built on institutions, not personalities. If progress collapses the moment a president leaves office, the problem is not term limits but weak institutions and poor succession planning. No leader is indispensable in a constitutional democracy.

The claim that the constitution can be changed if the people agree is legally correct but politically dangerous when raised casually. Governments command resources, influence, and messaging power. In such conditions, referenda can be shaped by pressure rather than free choice. The framers anticipated this and intentionally made the process demanding, not to undermine democracy but to protect it from manipulation.

Another argument suggests that discussing a third term is simply free speech and should not be overreacted to. History shows that democratic breakdown rarely begins with formal announcements. It starts with trial balloons, repeated talking points, and gradual normalization. What begins as casual debate soon becomes expectation within party circles, then pressure on institutions, and finally an attempt to formalize what was once dismissed as mere talk.

Some supporters also reduce the issue to political competition, suggesting that opponents are merely afraid of facing a particular candidate. This misses the point entirely. Constitutional limits are not political weapons. They are guardrails designed to restrain everyone, regardless of popularity or performance.

In a country with Ghana’s history of military takeovers, treating such ideas lightly is reckless. Our constitution reflects scars from the past. Weakening its protections, even through careless debate, reopens doors that took decades to close.

THIS IS BIGGER THAN PARTY POLITICS

Opposing a third term is not an attack on any political party. It is a defense of constitutional order. The same principle applies whether the party in power is the National Democratic Congress, the New Patriotic Party, or any future government.

Accepting a third term today creates a precedent tomorrow. Once one president extends their stay, others will demand the same. Elections then lose meaning, and leadership rotation becomes an illusion. By that logic, former presidents such as John Agyekum Kufuor or Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo could equally be encouraged to return indefinitely. The constitution wisely put an end to such thinking.

A CALL FOR NATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY

Ghana’s peace is not accidental. It is the product of restraint, respect for rules, and collective vigilance. Once leaders and supporters begin to treat constitutional limits as inconveniences, the foundation of the republic weakens.

This is not politics as usual. There are values higher than party loyalty. Anything that threatens peace, constitutional order, and democratic stability must be confronted early and firmly. Ghana has paid too much in the past to gamble with its future now.

Thank you.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

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