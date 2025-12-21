Four suspects arrested in targeted swoop on drug peddling, criminal hideouts in Paga

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested four suspects following a targeted swoop on criminal hideouts and suspected drug peddling locations within Paga in the Upper East Region.

The suspects, identified as Kofi Boateng, Eric Owusu, and Godwin Agosa, all porters, and Abdul Aziz Bukari, a driver’s mate, were arrested on December 18, 2025 at various locations along the Paga border.

Exhibits retrieved during the operation included eight jackpot gaming machines, thirteen rolls of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, three mobile phones, three scissors, three lighters, one power bank, one empty phone case, and an amount of twenty-five Ghana cedis.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations, and those found culpable will be put before court to face the full rigours of the law.

Also, in a separate operation, the Central Regional Police Command has arrested seven suspects following a swoop operation targeting narcotic drug peddling and related criminal activities within the Cape Coast Metropolis in the Central Region.

The suspects, identified as Robert Kobbina, Abu Issifu, Janet Mensah, Emmanuel Quarshie, Osei Boateng, Animful Emmanuel, and Charity Nkrumah, were arrested on Saturday, December 13, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation aimed at clamping down on the sale and use of prohibited drugs.

At a known narcotic drug base at Effutu, police arrested suspects Robert Kobbina and Abu Issifu. A search conducted on suspect Robert Kobbina led to the retrieval of assorted narcotic drugs and related items, including sachets and tablets of timaking, Tdrona, royal fart, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, tobacco products, lighters, and several packs of assorted cigarettes.

The operation was subsequently extended to Poly Amisano and Nkanfoa, both identified as drug peddling hotspots. At Poly Amisano, police arrested suspects Janet Mensah, Emmanuel Quarshie, Osei Boateng, Animful Emmanuel, and Charity Nkrumah.

A search conducted at a drinking spot operated by suspect Janet Mensah led to the retrieval of large quantities of cigarettes, tobacco products, lighters, and three jackpot gaming machines.

An additional four jackpot machines were retrieved at Nkanfoa. All seven suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations.