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2 dead, 5 injured in head-on collision on Accra-Kumasi Highway

  Sun, 21 Dec 2025
Tragedy 2 dead, 5 injured in head-on collision on Accra-Kumasi Highway
SUN, 21 DEC 2025

A devastating head-on collision on the Accra–Kumasi Highway near Enyiresi has claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others injured.

The crash involved a MAN Diesel tanker (GN 4550-19) carrying two occupants and a Sprinter bus (AW 732-13) with eight passengers. The tanker reportedly lost control after a tyre detached, veering into the path of the oncoming bus, which became trapped beneath the larger vehicle.

One female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and handed over to the police, while another victim, seriously injured, later succumbed to their injuries at the Enyiresi Government Hospital. Five other individuals sustained varying injuries, with most receiving emergency care at Enyiresi Government Hospital and Helpline Hospital in Anyinam. One of the injured was later transferred to St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua for advanced treatment. Remarkably, two bus passengers escaped the crash without injury.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly after receiving a distress call at 20:38 hours, with teams from the Anyinam Fire Station arriving seven minutes later at 20:45 hours to lead rescue operations. Reinforcements from the Bunso Fire Station arrived at 21:11 hours, supporting the coordinated efforts of the GNFS, Ghana Police Service (MTTD), and the Ghana Ambulance Service. The operation concluded successfully at 00:43 hours, with all teams returning to base by 00:50 hours.

The Sprinter bus was completely destroyed, while the tanker sustained partial damage to its front axle. Both the tanker driver and his mate emerged unharmed and are currently assisting police with investigations into the incident.

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