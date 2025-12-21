Regardless of the person's intention, motivation, or reason for leaving, anyone who is accused of committing a crime in one state and then flees to another is considered a fugitive from justice and is subject to extradition. That individual doesn't need to be aware of the charges. The surrender of a wanted fugitive by one state to another is known as extradition. Thus, is Ken Ofori-Atta on the run, or has he committed a crime?

A fundamental component of contemporary criminal justice systems around the world is the idea that everyone is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of law. International human rights documents, such as the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 6.2), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 14), and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 11), all uphold this right.

These all support an accused person's right to be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty in a public trial with all necessary defense protections. The burden of establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt rests solely with the prosecution; the accused is not required to testify, offer proof, or prove their innocence. If Ofori-Atta has not been found guilty by a court, why does he fear going to Ghana from his hideout in the US?

The public was informed last week by Attorney General Dominic Ayine that the extradition process for former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is almost complete. He also hinted that the fugitive finance minister is gathering strong attorneys to defend him to prevent him from entering Ghana. While some contend that this will not succeed and others speculate that Ofori-Atta might not enter Ghana once again, I made the decision to investigate the situation thoroughly to learn more.

When a suspect is detained on a fugitive warrant issued by the state requesting extradition, the case becomes relevant. A fugitive complaint will subsequently be filed against the suspect by the prosecutor of the asylum state where they were discovered. After being detained, the suspect will be brought to court and arraigned a few days later. The defendant will be formally notified of the grounds for his arrest during the arraignment, and he will be asked if he wants to contest or waive his extradition.

If the suspect refuses to be extradited, the local prosecutor will compile the required extradition documents and send them to the governor of the demanding state. An identity hearing will be scheduled in ten days. Following the identity hearing and the issuance of the governor's warrant, the suspect will either post bond or be detained in the asylum state. The defendant may be permitted to post bail and return to the state that issued the warrant if he waives extradition.

Right now, every Ghanaian is wondering if a lawyer in the US can stop Ken Ofori-Atta from being extradited. Indeed, a criminal defendant's defense against extradition can be greatly aided by legal counsel. By contesting the extradition procedure, assessing the legal basis for extradition, and finding potential defenses to stop the transfer, a skilled criminal defense lawyer can assist. Thus, it is possible that Ofori-Atta will not come to Ghana again.

For example, a lawyer can ask for a court hearing to confirm that the extradition request is supported by evidence and that the right person is being sought, protecting against procedural errors or mistaken identity. To avoid extradition to a foreign nation where the defendant would not receive a fair trial, attorneys can also help negotiate with federal and diplomatic officials.

To prevent extended incarceration while awaiting transfer, they can investigate possibilities like asking for an extradition bail, representing the defendant in court, and guaranteeing that due process rights are respected. Legal defenses may include claims that the requesting nation plans to prosecute the defendant for crimes other than those listed in the extradition request, which would violate the "doctrine of specialty," or that the delay in seeking extradition violates the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a prompt trial.

Additionally, if the defendant agrees to extradition, a lawyer can make sure that important rights are not unintentionally ceded and that the extradition waiver is completely understood. A U.S.-based federal defense lawyer may collaborate with foreign counsel in international matters to create a complete plan to thwart extradition or negotiate a favorable outcome. To protect the defendant's rights and interests, legal representation is crucial due to the intricacy of extradition legislation, which involves both federal statutes and international treaties.

However, once Ghana and the US have signed the extradition agreement, things could change, and Ofori-Atta could be extradited. If the Ghanaian authorities could hand over criminals to the FBI, then it is possible that Ofori-Atta could be extradited. Ofori-Atta has never faced a real law in his life until the current administration took power. The man can't sleep at all. Sometimes, he wakes up in a dream, sweating, thinking he is in Ghana.