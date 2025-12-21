Police arrest three over viral video of toddler given alcohol in Kade

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in connection with a widely circulated video showing a two year old child being given alcohol at Kade in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, identified as Tawiah Precious, also known as T Moni, 18, Emmanuel Dadzie, alias Shapiro, 24, and Stephen Amoako, 22, who is the child’s father, were arrested on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

The arrests were carried out by officers of the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team at Okumani, a suburb of Kade, following an intelligence led operation.

Police said the two year old victim has since been rescued and placed in the care of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Asamankese. Arrangements are currently underway to reunite the child with the mother in a safe and secure environment.

All three suspects are in police custody and are expected to be put before court to face prosecution. Meanwhile, police said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest two other suspects, Afram Bright, also known as Mogabe, and a person identified only as Panyin, who are currently on the run.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and has warned that all individuals involved in acts of abuse will be pursued and dealt with in accordance with the law.