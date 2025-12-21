Government to introduce E-Visa system for diaspora in early 2026

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the government will roll out an electronic visa system in the first quarter of 2026 as part of efforts to make travel to Ghana easier, faster and more affordable for Africans in the diaspora.

The policy was unveiled at the closing session of the maiden Diaspora Summit in Accra on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Mr Ablakwa said the initiative is being implemented on the direct instruction of President John Dramani Mahama to deepen Ghana’s engagement with Africans living abroad.

“I am delighted to announce that this government, under the strict instruction of President John Dramani Mahama, will roll out an e visa policy in the first quarter of next year, 2026,” he said. “There will be a special dispensation for Africans in the diaspora so that you will not be required to make the same payments as others. You will be able to travel to the motherland more easily, smoothly and conveniently.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister explained that the new visa regime will be guided by the principle of reciprocity, with Ghana aligning its visa charges with what Ghanaians pay when travelling to other countries.

“How much we pay when we want to enter their country is what we will also charge, in the spirit of reciprocity, so that together we can raise the resources needed to develop our country,” he stated.

Mr Ablakwa linked the e visa policy to wider economic goals, noting that easing travel for the diaspora could significantly boost investment, tourism and government revenue. He also pointed to the economic losses associated with foreign carriers, stressing the importance of rebuilding national aviation capacity.

“Imagine if all the tickets of those who flew into the country were on Ghana Airways. That money would have been invested directly in the Ghanaian economy instead of flowing to other countries,” he said.

Adding to the discussion, Presidential Advisor on the 24 Hour Economy, Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, encouraged members of the diaspora to take advantage of the reforms to invest in Ghana’s productive sectors.

He explained that the 24 Hour Economy programme is designed to stimulate growth through integrated value chains, linking agriculture to processing and manufacturing through agro industrial partnerships supported by efficient logistics hubs.