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Sun, 21 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Chasing Green Pastures: A True-Life Story of Survival, Strength, and a Mother’s Hope

Chasing Green Pastures: A True-Life Story of Survival, Strength, and a Mother’s Hope

She did not cross borders looking for trouble. She crossed them chasing hope.
Her journey began in Nigeria, where life was hard but dreams were still alive. In her community, there was a woman everyone respected Madam. She dressed well, spoke with confidence, and carried stories of success from Ghana. She promised decent work, financial freedom, and a future that would lift an entire family. For a young mother determined to change her story, those promises sounded like answered prayers.

With the support of her family and a heart full of hope, she agreed to travel to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

But dreams do not always survive the journey.
When she arrived, the truth unfolded slowly and painfully. The work she was introduced to was never clearly explained before she left Nigeria. Important details were hidden, and expectations changed the moment she crossed the border. Alone in a foreign country, without the support she was promised, she found herself forced to survive rather than live.

“It was not the life I imagined,” she recalls quietly. “But at that time, survival was my only choice.”

The untold part of her story is the emotional weight she carried shame, fear, and disappointment. Yet even in those dark moments, she knew one thing for certain: this was not her final destination.

Summoning courage she did not know she possessed, she made a bold decision. She ended her contract with Madam and chose independence, despite the uncertainty it brought. With no safety net, she took whatever work she could find. For a time, she lived and worked around a galamsey site, where men labored tirelessly for daily wages. The environment was harsh, but it gave her something priceless control over her own life.

That period reshaped her.
“I learned resilience there,” she says. “I learned that honest struggle is better than a comfortable lie.”

As the months passed, her focus shifted from survival to transformation. She made a conscious decision to change her work, her identity, and her reputation. Not to impress society but to protect her future and that of her son. Every step forward was fueled by motherhood, by the desire to raise a child who would be proud of her name.

Now, she stands at the edge of a new beginning. Her son is preparing to join her in Ghana, marking the start of another chapter one written with intention, dignity, and hope.

Her story is not one of defeat, but of becoming. It is a reminder that behind many migration stories are women who endure silently, rebuild bravely, and refuse to let their past define their future.

“God bless Ghana,” she says softly. “Here, I found pain but I also found purpose.”

And sometimes, that is where true life begins.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1457 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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