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Sun, 21 Dec 2025 Donations

Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation brings relief to Edwenase Rehabilitation Center

By Enock Akonnor
Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation brings relief to Edwenase Rehabilitation Center

What began as a routine weekend at the Edwenase Rehabilitation Center turned into a moment of joy and relief when the Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation arrived with a truckload of food and essential supplies valued at GH¢30,000, easing fears of hardship during the festive season.

The donation, made on Saturday, December 20, 2025, brought renewed hope to more than 150 residents living with various forms of disability, many of whom struggle daily with uncertainty over meals and basic care.

The items presented included bags of rice and sugar, assorted soft drinks, canned milk, cooking oil, detergents, toiletries and boxes of biscuits. Management of the center described the supplies as critical to sustaining residents through the Christmas period.

Presenting the items, the Public Relations Officer of the foundation, Mr Shadrach Osei Bonsu, said the gesture reflected the true spirit of Christmas, which he described as sharing, compassion and standing with the most vulnerable in society.

“This foundation was built on the belief that no one should be left behind. Giving to those in need is not optional for us. It is our mission,” he told journalists.

The House Master of the center, Mr Ofori Kwabena, expressed deep appreciation for the support, explaining that the facility continually faces feeding challenges due to the large number of residents under its care.

“With more than 150 persons depending on us every day, support like this is not just helpful, it is lifesaving,” he said. He also appealed to organisations, philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to extend similar assistance to the center.

The Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation was established by Mrs Sarah Baah Afriyie, also known as Baah Donkor, in memory of her late father, Kumi Yeboah. Over the years, the foundation has gained recognition for supporting cancer patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, assisting widows, persons with disabilities and needy students, and promoting health, dignity and social inclusion.

As Christmas draws near, the foundation’s act of generosity has served as a powerful reminder that kindness remains one of the most meaningful gifts of all.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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