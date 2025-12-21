C-Quansah Foundation commissions borehole, supports mosque in Cape Coast

In an effort to address critical infrastructure needs, the C-Quansah Foundation has commissioned a new borehole for the Kawanopaado community and donated 20 bags of cement to the Ahlussunnah Wal Jama'ah Mosque at Kotokuraba.

The activities, held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, were aimed at improving access to clean drinking water and providing material support for religious infrastructure. The foundation, led by its founder, Lawyer Charles Quansah, described the gesture as part of its commitment to giving back to Cape Coast communities that have shaped the lives of its members.

“We are privy to the challenges in accessing safe drinking water,” Mr Quansah told journalists. “This is our token to help reduce the burden on our people, especially during the Yuletide.”

He noted that many communities in Cape Coast have battled water shortages for decades and said it was only right for the foundation, made up largely of indigenes, to support the society that contributed to their upbringing and values.

Explaining the sustainability plan for the borehole, Mr Quansah said that although the facility had been donated free to the community, water would be sold at a minimal fee. The proceeds, he explained, would be used to cover maintenance and electricity costs to ensure the borehole remains functional in the long term.

Residents of Kawanopaado welcomed the intervention with excitement and gratitude, offering prayers for God’s protection, blessings and growth for the foundation and expressing hope that similar support would reach other deprived communities.

Alhaji Issah Jagbesie, Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress in Cape Coast South and Operations Officer of the C Quansah Foundation, outlined the broader vision behind the initiative.

“Our goal is to provide all 30 electoral areas with mechanised boreholes, each connected to a 10,000 litre water tank,” he said. “This is intended to address the persistent water challenges, especially in the southern part of Cape Coast.”

At Kotokuraba, the Chief Imam of the Ahlussunnah Wal Jama'ah Mosque, Muhammad Bashir Muhammad, received the cement on behalf of the congregation. He thanked Lawyer Quansah and the foundation for their timely support and assured them of continued prayers for success.

The Kawanopaado borehole is the fourth such project undertaken by the foundation as it pursues its goal of building thriving and self sustaining communities. The commissioning ceremony was met with admiration and renewed hope for reliable access to clean water, as residents looked forward to the long term benefits of the initiative.