Ex-NLA PRO dismisses claims of illegality in NLA-KGL deal

Razak Kojo Opoku

A former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority, Razak Kojo Opoku, has strongly rejected assertions by investigative outlet The Fourth Estate and its lead journalist, Sulemana Briamah, that the NLA–KGL licensing arrangement is legally and commercially defective.

In a statement issued ahead of the Attorney General’s expected advice on the matter on Saturday, December 20, Opoku described the allegations as misleading, arguing that they stem from a fundamental misreading of the National Lotto Act, 2006, Act 722, and its related regulations.

He explained that KGL Technology Limited does not conduct or operate the 5/90 National Lotto, but merely retails the product through an online platform under a licensing arrangement sanctioned by law.

According to Opoku, Act 722 draws a clear distinction between the conduct of lotto draws, which is the exclusive mandate of the NLA, and the retailing of lotto products, a function legally open to licensed Lotto Marketing Companies.

He further argued that key provisions of Act 722 relating to commissions, prize payments and transfers to the Consolidated Fund are largely designed for traditional kiosk based lotto operations using point of sale terminals. He said these provisions do not fully apply to digital lottery platforms that depend on mobile network operators and other digital infrastructure.

Opoku rejected claims that KGL should be blamed for the NLA’s long standing difficulties in transferring funds to the Consolidated Fund, describing such arguments as misplaced. He cited data showing that between 2012 and 2020, the NLA transferred about GHS209 million to the Consolidated Fund while accumulating debts of more than GHS233 million owed to winners, marketing companies and service providers, all before KGL commenced operations.

He added that since 2019, KGL has paid over GHS500 million to the NLA, questioning how the company could be held responsible if the Authority failed to pass on portions of those funds to the Consolidated Fund. In 2024 alone, he said KGL paid GHS157.6 million to the NLA while recording profits of about GHS70 million.

Opoku also dismissed suggestions of a systemic decline in NLA revenues attributable to KGL, noting that the company operated under a provisional licence between 2019 and 2021 and is only one of several licensed lotto operators in the country.

He expressed confidence that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, who also serves on the NLA Board, would offer advice guided solely by the national interest. Opoku cautioned that any attempt to pressure or undermine the Attorney General over the issue would be unsuccessful.