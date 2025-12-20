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Sat, 20 Dec 2025 Tragedy

Driver loses control, kills three-year-old girl

  Sat, 20 Dec 2025
Driver loses control, kills three-year-old girl

A three-year-old girl has been run over by a vehicle at Akrofo in the Berekum Municipality, after it developed a faulty brake.

The little girl who was holding the hand of her pregnant mother, unfortunately died instantly from the crush

Mr Mohammed Abubukar, a member of the Berekum Task Force told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the mother of the victim, who sustained some injuries was presently in a stable condition and on admission at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The driver and mate of the vehicle with the registered number GHA69-47-10, however escaped unhurt and were assisting the police in investigations.

Mr Kwasi Nketia, the Assemblyman of the area expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and criticised authorities for neglecting the call of the community for an expansion of the roads which had been a contributory factor to the tragedy, stating that “We have cried out for help but with no response.”

He said the incident had raised concerns about road safety and the need for improved infrastructure in rural areas.

The Assemblyman said the community had not overcome the shock and hoped such tragedy would not happen again in the area.

GNA

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