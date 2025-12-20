We will protect lives and property – Effutu security agencies assure ahead of yuletide

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Opoku, the Effutu Municipal Divisional Police Commander, has assured residents of Effutu and surrounding communities that security agencies are fully prepared to protect law abiding citizens and their property during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He said there was no cause for panic as police officers and other security personnel had been strategically deployed to respond swiftly to any untoward situation that may arise during the celebrations.

“We are therefore appealing to residents and others who would join in the celebration to cooperate with us by providing timely and credible information, to aid crime prevention and detection,” he stated.

ACP Opoku gave the assurance in an interview with the media after the launch of joint festive season security activities by the agencies in Effutu ahead of the Yuletide.

The exercise involves the National Intelligence Bureau, Prison Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service and the Police Service. He urged personnel to demonstrate professionalism throughout the period to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Christmas and New Year in Effutu and its environs. He further cautioned officers to abstain from sexual abuse and other related offences, stressing that the law applies equally to everyone.

According to ACP Opoku, criminal activities often increase during festive periods due to large public gatherings, making it necessary for security agencies to intensify surveillance and engagement.

“That is why we have come together as one institution, mandated to protect lives and property and we are to be closer to the people at this time, to detect and prevent crime and also to apprehend offenders,” he said.

He also educated residents on the roles of the security agencies at their various duty posts and shared contact numbers for assistance when necessary.

ACP Opoku warned individuals with intentions to disturb the peace during the festivities to abandon such plans, noting that security agencies were alert and ready to act.

Following the engagement, the security agencies conducted a patrol through major streets of the Effutu Municipality, offering safety tips and advice to residents on how to protect themselves during the festive season.