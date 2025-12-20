I have directed Finance Ministry to pay US$78m to complete stalled Takoradi-Agona-Nkwanta road

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Finance to release US$78 million to JUSTMOH Construction to settle all outstanding payment certificates, paving the way for the completion of the stalled Takoradi–Agona Nkwanta road project.

The directive was announced on Saturday, December 12, when the President inspected the delayed works on the road, which forms part of the Trans West African Highway linking Ghana to Côte d’Ivoire.

President Mahama blamed the prolonged delay on the failure of the previous Akufo-Addo administration to honour payment certificates submitted by the contractor after the contract was awarded in 2024.

“Last week, I directed the Finance Minister to pay all your outstanding certificates, which amount to almost 78 million dollars, so that you can continue the project and complete it ahead of schedule,” he said.

He explained that although JUSTMOH Construction was formally engaged to execute the project, no payments were made to sustain the work, resulting in a significant slowdown on the critical highway.

The President assured residents that the Takoradi–Agona Nkwanta road, together with other abandoned or delayed infrastructure projects across the country, would be completed under his administration.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the N1 corridor, President Mahama said its completion would boost trade and ease the movement of people and goods between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, while unlocking economic opportunities for communities along the route.

He also addressed concerns over projects affected by the domestic debt exchange programme, stating that contractors who remained on site despite financial challenges would be duly compensated.

“All those projects that were halted because of the debt exchange, the contractors stayed on site and continued some work to keep the projects alive. After January, the Minister will begin paying the additional costs they incurred and ask them to fully return to site to continue work,” he stated.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson, who accompanied the President on the inspection tour, welcomed the renewed commitment to infrastructure development in the region.

“On behalf of the chiefs and people of the Western Region, I want to thank you for keeping your promise to continue projects that were halted under the previous administration,” he said.