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Kingdom FM’s Adu Gyamfi Marfo graduates with MA in Communication Studies

By DC Kwame Kwakye
General News Kingdom FM’s Adu Gyamfi Marfo graduates with MA in Communication Studies
SAT, 20 DEC 2025

The vibrant manager and morning show host of Mankessim-based Kingdom FM, Osiadeyo Adu Gyamfi Marfo, has added a new academic credential to his portfolio: a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Marfo graduated with honours on Saturday, 20th December 2025, as part of the university’s graduating class.

The achievement culminates a nine-year period during which Marfo has actively pursued further education across diverse fields to broaden his journalistic expertise. His academic background already includes an LLB from Central University, a Bachelor of Education in Social and Environmental Studies, and a Diploma in Basic Education.

Reflecting on his journey, Osiadeyo Marfo acknowledged the significant challenge of balancing his demanding role, academic work, and family life.

“The journey has not been easy,” he told journalists. “I extend my gratitude to my colleagues and staff for their unwavering confidence in me. I would also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to my wife and kids for their understanding and patience during these years when my time was so limited.”

Armed with his new qualification, Osiadeyo Marfo returns to his role with revitalised vigour and a sharpened focus, aiming to propel the station’s flagship morning show to greater heights.

Going forward, he stated that he intends to sit for the Ghana Bar Exams and aspires to be called to the bar within the shortest possible time.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

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