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Nkoko Nkitinkiti will fail if importation of frozen chicken continues — Solomon Owusu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Communications Director of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu,
SAT, 20 DEC 2025
Communications Director of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu,

Communications Director of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to ban his political appointees from importing frozen chicken as a way of ensuring the success of the government’s Nkoko Nkitinkiti poultry initiative.

The Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme is designed to reduce Ghana’s heavy dependence on imported frozen chicken while creating jobs through local poultry production.

It involves the distribution of three million birds nationwide, with beneficiaries receiving chicks, feed and technical support to start small-scale poultry businesses in homes, schools and communities.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints programme on Saturday, December 20, Owusu argued that continued patronage of imported poultry by political elites will undermine local producers and weaken demand for Ghanaian chicken.

According to him, strong political commitment is needed if the policy is to translate into jobs and sustainable livelihoods.

“That policy will fail if you continue to allow politicians and party people to import dead chicken from Brazil, the Netherlands and the United States without promoting the local one,” he said.

He added that reducing imports and deliberately creating demand for locally produced chicken would encourage private sector growth and youth employment.

“If we are serious about job creation, we must promote import substitution and make sure people buy what we produce locally, because it is the private sector, not government, that will ultimately employ the youth,” Owusu stated.

Meanwhile, under the first phase of Nkoko Nkitinkiti, each beneficiary is expected to receive 50 chicks, feed support and technical guidance to ensure the sustainability of the project, as the government seeks to turn small-scale poultry production into self-sustaining businesses.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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