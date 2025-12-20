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Unemployment on the rise because Mahama’s 24-hour economy was a scam — Dr. Zaato

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Unemployment on the rise because Mahama’s 24-hour economy was a scam — Dr. Zaato
SAT, 20 DEC 2025 1

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has blamed rising youth unemployment on what he describes as the failure of President John Dramani Mahama’s flagship 24-hour economy policy.

During the 2024 campaign, President Mahama pledged to roll out a 24-hour economy that would allow one job to be shared among three workers through shift systems to boost productivity and cut unemployment.

However, new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that youth unemployment among persons aged 15 to 24 years stood at 34.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, with about 1.34 million young people classified as not in employment, education or training.

The figures show that job creation is failing to keep pace with the growing number of young people entering the workforce.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints programme on Saturday, December 20, Dr. Zaato asserted that the policy, which was heavily promoted during the 2024 election campaign as a solution to joblessness, has not materialised.

According to him, the absence of tangible outcomes is worsening unemployment, particularly among young people.

“The 24-hour economy is still a mirage. It does not exist, and because it does not exist, unemployment continues to rise,” he said.

He also criticised the delayed operationalisation of the Women’s Development Bank, stating that genuine government priorities are implemented quickly and visibly, not left on paper.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/20/2025 5:38:44 PM

since you were born, have you ever heard any government creating jobs for the nation? I don't know how you calculate those employed but there are so many people selling stuffs that make Cedis 20 a day, those selling pure water...do you see them as employed?

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