Navrongo Police arrest eight in Christmas security sweep

The Navrongo Divisional Police Command has intensified security operations ahead of the Christmas festivities, carrying out a special evening swoop to safeguard lives and property within the municipality.

The targeted operation was conducted on Wednesday, December 18, beginning at about 6:00 pm, and focused on crime prone locations across the Navrongo township.

In a statement, police said eight suspects believed to be involved in criminal activities were arrested during the exercise. They were identified as Mohammed Nasiru, 35; Pwoawuvi Isaac, 24; Roger Kansah, 35; Akinkana Akanpiiba, 30; Kingsley Adafula, 22; Abraham Akanporise, 25; Zakaria Mohammed, 25; and Clinton Atinmoliga, 25.

Police also retrieved several items, including quantities of tramadol tablets, seven pairs of scissors, a mobile phone, a television set and a motorcycle.

The suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations and undergoing screening. Police said those found to have committed offences would be put before court to face prosecution in accordance with the law.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its resolve to maintain law and order throughout the festive season and has urged the public to remain alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.