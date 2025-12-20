Extradition: ‘I support calls to exchange Abu Trica for Ofori-Atta’ — Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has backed public calls for Ghana to demand the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as part of the extradition process involving social media influencer Abu Trica.

Abu Trica, 31, is currently in custody and facing extradition to the United States over his alleged role in an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly Americans.

His arrest and pending extradition have triggered public debate, with some commentators questioning why Ghana continues to cooperate when Ofori-Atta, who is facing corruption-related charges, remains outside the country and is being tried in absentia.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Friday, December 19, Mr Kpebu said the Attorney General must take advantage of the situation to push harder for the former minister’s return.

He argues that Ghana must assert itself diplomatically and insist on reciprocity in its dealings with the United States.

The lawyer says failure to do so may undermine public confidence in the country’s fight against corruption.

“If we don’t stand up for ourselves, the US government will not take us seriously, and that is why citizens are right to question why Abu Trica is being sent when Ken Ofori-Atta has not been brought back,” he said.

He further called on the Attorney General to keep the public informed and show greater resolve in pursuing the matter, insisting that sustained public pressure could influence diplomatic outcomes.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine has noted that such an approach may not be successful.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, he said legal obstacles could frustrate any attempt to rely on reciprocity.