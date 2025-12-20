Iddrisu Urges CETAG to End Strike as Government Mobilises GH¢41m for Payments

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has appealed to members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to return to the classroom as government works to address their outstanding concerns.

“We need industrial peace and harmony on our campuses. When strike actions drag on, they disrupt career planning and the development of young people,” he cautioned.

Mr. Iddrisu made the call in Accra during a ceremony where he handed over 20 Toyota Prado vehicles to principals of 20 selected colleges of education to strengthen monitoring and supervision across the institutions.

He assured CETAG that government was actively mobilising the GH¢41 million required to settle their arrears, noting that he had already engaged the Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on the matter.

Reaffirming government’s commitment to the welfare of education workers, the minister explained that arrears and allowances delayed last month due to technical challenges had now been fully paid alongside December salaries.

“We have paid the allowances. Anyone who checked their salary this month will see that the two outstanding allowances previously withheld by the Controller have now been honoured,” he said.

Mr. Iddrisu added that the presentation of the vehicles underscored government’s dedication to improving teacher welfare and investing in teacher education.

“As I have always said, a good student is a function of a good teacher,” he emphasised.

---Graphic Online