GAFC Confers Rare Academic Honour on Buipewura Jinapor II After Landmark Leadership Study

The Buipe Traditional Area, in partnership with the National House of Chiefs, has earned a rare and distinguished academic recognition following a comprehensive leadership study conducted on His Royal Majesty Jira Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II by the Ghana Armed Forces College (GAFC).

Formally presented on Thursday, December 18, 2025, in Accra, the study was undertaken by Student Officers of the GAFC and submitted to the military high command before being conferred on the Buipewura. It offers an in‑depth examination of his life journey, leadership philosophy, governance style, and contributions to both national and traditional administration.

This honour represents one of the few occasions in Ghana’s history where a premier military training institution has dedicated its scholarly resources to analysing the leadership of a traditional ruler. In doing so, the Ghana Armed Forces reaffirmed the enduring relevance of chieftaincy institutions within the broader architecture of national governance and security.

The recognition places Buipewura Jinapor II among a distinguished circle of eminent national figures whose leadership has previously attracted similar academic inquiry from the Armed Forces. Notable among them are Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Otumfuo Prempeh I of the Asante Kingdom.

The GAFC study delivers an objective and detailed assessment of the Buipewura’s leadership, with particular emphasis on his pivotal role in conflict resolution and peace‑building across the Northern and Savannah Regions. It also explores the evolving relationship between traditional authority and modern governance, highlighting his work as Vice President of the National House of Chiefs and his socio‑economic development initiatives within the Buipe Traditional Area.

According to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces, the study is designed to enrich the strategic outlook of future military leaders by deepening their understanding of how traditional institutions contribute to national cohesion, security, and sustainable development.

In his acceptance remarks, HRM Jira Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II expressed profound gratitude for the honour, describing it as both an affirmation of service and a renewed call to duty. He noted that the recognition underscores the continuing importance of traditional leadership in promoting stability, democratic governance, and development.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to national service, stating that the insights from the study would guide his future leadership decisions. The Buipewura also pledged to strengthen collaboration between traditional authorities and Ghana’s security institutions in the shared pursuit of peace, stability, and sustainable development.