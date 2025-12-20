Hon. Ewurabena Aubynn to Launch Ablekuma North Sports Union on December 21

In her sustained drive to advance sports development, talent discovery, and healthy living within her constituency, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Hon. Ewurabena Aubynn, will officially launch the Ablekuma North Sports Union on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The launch is scheduled for 5:00pm, with Kwashieman KFC serving as the assembly point and event venue. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Awula Foundation, a development-focused organisation dedicated to youth empowerment and community advancement through sports and social interventions.

The Ablekuma North Sports Union is designed as a unifying platform to identify, nurture, and develop sporting talent across the constituency, while promoting active lifestyles, fitness, and broad community participation in sports.

This effort forms part of wider national and local strategies that position sports as a catalyst for youth development, social cohesion, and positive engagement.

Hon. Ewurabena Aubynn, the driving force behind the initiative, has consistently highlighted the role of sports in instilling discipline, creating opportunities, and enhancing public health. Through the Sports Union, she aims to establish structured pathways for young people to showcase their abilities across various sporting disciplines, while strengthening teamwork, excellence, and community pride.

The launch is expected to draw sports enthusiasts, youth groups, community members, and key stakeholders from across the constituency, alongside representatives from sports and development organisations.

Activities on the day will outline the vision, objectives, and upcoming programmes of the Ablekuma North Sports Union.

Powered by the Awula Foundation, the initiative reflects a collaborative approach to grassroots sports development and community empowerment in Ablekuma North.

Residents are encouraged to participate fully as the constituency takes a major step toward building a vibrant, inclusive, and talent-driven sports culture.