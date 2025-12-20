Reflections on Mediation, Process, and Peace: Observations from the Asantehene Engagement

The ongoing discussions surrounding the role of the Asantehene in the Bawku chieftaincy matter invite careful reflection, not from a standpoint of personalities or hierarchy, but from the standpoint of mediation practice, process integrity, and sustainable peace-building.

When the Asantehene was invited in 2023 to assist in addressing the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict, the expectation—widely shared across the country—was that his involvement would help create space for dialogue, rebuild trust between the Mamprusi and Kusasi, and support a consensual pathway toward peace. The task before him was delicate and demanding, requiring neutrality, inclusiveness, transparency, and sensitivity to deeply held historical positions.

Mediation, by its nature, is facilitative rather than determinative. Its strength lies in helping parties clarify positions, narrow differences, and explore options they may voluntarily accept. Where consensus is not achieved, mediation recognises deadlock as an outcome, rather than imposing conclusions.

It is within this context that concerns have emerged regarding how the Bawku mediation process concluded and how its report was presented. Following the submission of the report to government, the Nayiri of Mamprugu—a principal participant in the mediation—formally expressed reservations, including concerns that certain views or endorsements were attributed to him without his authorisation. Such disagreement points to a breakdown in a core requirement of mediation: a shared understanding of what was discussed, proposed, or agreed.

Additional concern arose from the manner in which the report and its recommendations were presented. The absence of the parties at the point of submission was viewed by some observers as inconsistent with standard mediation practice, where inclusion at critical stages helps reinforce transparency, ownership, and confidence in the process.

These developments have led to broader questions about role clarity. Specifically, how mediation processes should be structured to avoid perceptions—intended or otherwise—that facilitation has shifted into determination. This distinction is important, especially in sensitive conflicts where trust is fragile and perceptions carry significant weight.

In situations such as Bawku, even well-intentioned processes can face challenges if outcomes are perceived as aligning more closely with one party’s position, without visible reciprocal accommodation. Where such perceptions arise, the risk is that mediation itself becomes a source of renewed tension rather than a bridge toward reconciliation.

It is also useful to acknowledge the historical and constitutional context within which traditional authorities operate. Ghana’s chieftaincy institutions carry varied historical experiences shaped by pre-colonial organisation, colonial administration, and post-independence constitutional arrangements. These histories have conferred different forms of recognition and responsibility, all of which require careful and restrained exercise in contemporary conflict resolution.

Historical stature and constitutional recognition are valuable assets in peace-building, but they work best when combined with clearly defined mandates, inclusive procedures, and outcomes grounded in consent. Mediation derives its legitimacy not from authority alone, but from fairness, transparency, and the voluntary acceptance of its outcomes by the parties involved.

The experience of the Bawku engagement highlights the importance of role clarity in peace processes. Traditional leaders remain indispensable partners in national cohesion, yet the effectiveness of their interventions depends on maintaining the distinct boundaries between mediation, arbitration, and adjudication.

Ultimately, the pursuit of peace in Bawku—and in similar conflicts elsewhere—rests on shared ownership of both process and outcome. Neutrality, inclusion, and consent are not procedural formalities; they are the foundations upon which durable peace is built. When these principles are carefully upheld, mediation strengthens unity. When they are blurred, even sincere efforts may unintentionally deepen divisions.

These reflections are offered in the spirit of mutual respect, learning, and a collective commitment to peace.