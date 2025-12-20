Over 1,000 Police Officers Deployed in Kumasi Ahead of Christmas Festivities

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has rolled out a major security operation, deploying more than 1,000 officers across the Kumasi Metropolis to maintain law and order before, during, and after the Christmas celebrations.

Public Affairs Officer DSP Godwin Ahianyo revealed the details on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea programme, noting that the deployment is part of a broader strategy to safeguard residents, visitors, and patrons of various holiday events.

DSP Ahianyo urged the public—especially event organisers—to prioritise security by ensuring proper lighting at venues. Well-lit spaces, he explained, deter criminal activity and support police visibility and response.

He also encouraged churches, nightclubs, and other event planners to formally notify the police ahead of their programmes to allow for adequate security arrangements. “Our ultimate goal is to record zero crime during this festive period,” he emphasised.

On home safety, DSP Ahianyo advised households to ensure someone stays behind on the night of December 31, as many people attend watch-night services. He recommended keeping outdoor lights on while turning off indoor lights to help detect intruders without wasting energy.

Parents were cautioned against leaving doors unlocked for children returning home late, a practice that exposes families to potential attacks. He further warned against hiding spare keys under doormats or flower pots—common habits criminals often exploit.

DSP Ahianyo also urged the public to limit unnecessary movement late on December 31. He appealed to churches to keep congregants within their premises until around 5:00 a.m. to reduce the risk of attacks after watch-night services.

On road safety, he stressed that the police would clamp down on all forms of indiscipline throughout the festive season. Drivers were strongly warned against drinking and driving. “If you intend to drink, ensure you have a sober driver to take you home. Our aim is to end the year with zero road accidents,” he said.

He concluded by advising the public to stop sharing real-time locations on social media, noting that such posts can expose individuals to criminal targeting. He urged citizens to take personal security seriously to ease the burden on the police.