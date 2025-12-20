ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Over 1,000 Police Officers Deployed in Kumasi Ahead of Christmas Festivities

By Emmanuel Anyam II Contributor
Regional News Over 1,000 Police Officers Deployed in Kumasi Ahead of Christmas Festivities
SAT, 20 DEC 2025

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has rolled out a major security operation, deploying more than 1,000 officers across the Kumasi Metropolis to maintain law and order before, during, and after the Christmas celebrations.

Public Affairs Officer DSP Godwin Ahianyo revealed the details on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea programme, noting that the deployment is part of a broader strategy to safeguard residents, visitors, and patrons of various holiday events.

DSP Ahianyo urged the public—especially event organisers—to prioritise security by ensuring proper lighting at venues. Well-lit spaces, he explained, deter criminal activity and support police visibility and response.

He also encouraged churches, nightclubs, and other event planners to formally notify the police ahead of their programmes to allow for adequate security arrangements. “Our ultimate goal is to record zero crime during this festive period,” he emphasised.

On home safety, DSP Ahianyo advised households to ensure someone stays behind on the night of December 31, as many people attend watch-night services. He recommended keeping outdoor lights on while turning off indoor lights to help detect intruders without wasting energy.

Parents were cautioned against leaving doors unlocked for children returning home late, a practice that exposes families to potential attacks. He further warned against hiding spare keys under doormats or flower pots—common habits criminals often exploit.

DSP Ahianyo also urged the public to limit unnecessary movement late on December 31. He appealed to churches to keep congregants within their premises until around 5:00 a.m. to reduce the risk of attacks after watch-night services.

On road safety, he stressed that the police would clamp down on all forms of indiscipline throughout the festive season. Drivers were strongly warned against drinking and driving. “If you intend to drink, ensure you have a sober driver to take you home. Our aim is to end the year with zero road accidents,” he said.

He concluded by advising the public to stop sharing real-time locations on social media, noting that such posts can expose individuals to criminal targeting. He urged citizens to take personal security seriously to ease the burden on the police.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Supreme Court unanimously dismisses challenges to Torkornoo's removal process

2 hours ago

TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden  

2 hours ago

GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers

2 hours ago

Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna

2 hours ago

Prove NLA’s GH3bn giveaway allegation — Razak Kojo Opoku challenges The Fourth Estate Prove NLA’s GH₵3bn giveaway allegation — Razak Kojo Opoku challenges The Fourth ...

2 hours ago

Illegal miners invade Adansi Asokwa Agenda 111 Hospital site Illegal miners invade Adansi Asokwa Agenda 111 Hospital site

2 hours ago

Trader loses 15 shops in Odawna disaster Trader loses 15 shops in Odawna disaster

2 hours ago

July 2: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.36 on BoG interbank July 2: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.36 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Alajo resident explains why he requested GH¢3,000 from NADMO officers before retrieving flood victims body Alajo resident explains why he requested GH¢3,000 from NADMO officers before ret...

3 hours ago

GH¢350 million transferred for flood relief after Mahama orders Finance Ministry GH¢350 million transferred for flood relief after Mahama orders Finance Ministry

Just in....
body-container-line