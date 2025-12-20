Truth Be Told: Kufuor Sabotaged Akufo-Addo Right from the Start of His Tenure - Part 2

He may have so soon and characteristically conveniently forgotten this, but the rest of us avid students and observers of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture have not. Which is why we feel obligated to, once again, remind Atwima Kofi Diawuo about the painful fact that in the wake of his skin-of-tooth loss of the 2008 Presidential Election to the then former Vice-President John Evans Atta-Mills, late, a gleeful recently exited former President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor would luridly thumb his nose at Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and virulently and aspersively accuse the former New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South, of having spitefully torched the Ridge, Accra, residence of the Rawlingses.

This at once most savage and vituperative impugnation of the credibility and the integrity of the former Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Foreign Minister and Minister of ECOWAS Integration would come well in advance of the conduct of any forensic investigation by the Director-General of the Ghana Fire Service. But perhaps what was even more nefarious and inexcusably vindictive here was the “circumstantial evidence” provided by My Dear Good, Old Uncle Kofi Diawuo for so caustically savaging the admittedly pathologically self-befuddled Leprechaun of Kyebi and the Archbishop of Akyem-Abomosu; which was that all vaultingly ambitious Ghanaian politicians with epically failed or electorally unrealized presidential ambitions were capable of indulging in the heinous criminal misdeed of torching the residential properties of their more successful rivals and opponents.

In other words, in the the coldly and the viciously calculated opinion of the Oxbridge-educated economist and lawyer, the sole and the most obvious motivation of an irredeemably failed Candidate Akufo-Addo in deciding to torch the private residential quarters of the then former Chairman and, subsequently, President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings was sourgrapes, properly speaking. Which was why for many of us avid observers and students of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture, it came as absolutely all a matter of course that an emotionally spent and a psychologically defeated Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor would so crudely and classlessly, to speak much less about the downright despicable, attempt to use the Nyantakyi Affair and the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary exposé titled “Number Twelve” to irreparably damage the reputation of both the duly elected President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia.

It also constitutes absolutely nothing short of the very height of arrogance for Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor to suggest that, somehow, he was entitled to being regularly consulted on all matters verging on momentous decisions on governance taken by the very man whose presidential ambition he had relentlessly worked against any fulfillment thereof for at least a dozen years. Now, we know the latter statement for an incontrovertible fact because Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, the lockstepping two-term Presidential Chief-of-Staff for Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor, has already personally gone on public record to explain precisely why Mr. Mpiani and his old Prempeh College mate and his nephew, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, another epically failed Agyekum-Kufuor appointee, have never forgiven Nana Akufo-Addo for acceding to the highest office of the land or The Republic, as a remarkable host of Ghanaian citizens are wont to say.

Something, Mr. Mpiani tells us, that has to do with Nana Akufo-Addo churlishly and insufferably attempting to circumvent established party rules and protocol in order to ensure that an Agyekum-Kufuor-defeated Candidate Albert A. Adu-Boahen, late, could gun for the Presidency, unarguably and downright quixotically, against a strategically undefeatable and incumbent President Rawlings. Even so, it is not altogether factual, my profound apologies to Dr. Matthew (Nana Yaw) Opoku-Prempeh, the Agyekum-Kufuor nephew or grandnephew - aka NAPO - that the former Chief Executive Officer of the erstwhile Kumasi Municipal Council (KMC), presently, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), was never consulted on any significant national development policy initiative by the Akufo-Addo Presidency.

Indeed, as Yours Truly vividly recalls, among the very first decisions taken by a newly elected President Akufo-Addo was to conciliatorily invite all his predecessors, namely, former Presidents Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, John Dramani Mahama and, of course, John Agyekum-Kufuor, to Jubilee House to hash out issues of great significance to the development of the country, not the least bit of which was the long-overdue democratization of the process of the selection and the appointment of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers (MMDCEs) around the country.

But guess what happened to the landmark December 19, 2019 Referendum on the preceding subject? You see, Yagbonwura Kwame Tumtumba Gonja is on indelible record to have said, with some modicum of credence, by the way, that Ghanaians, by and large, appear to have been cursed or jinxed with memory cells and banks of the Ouagadougou-Flying Guinea Fowls in make and size. It is very likely that My Dear Good, Old Uncle Kofi Diawuo had this Mahama mantra or credo smack in the back of his cranial cream-puff, when Ghana’s longest-living democratically elected leader decided to play fast-and-loose with the real facts on the ground, as New Yorkers are wont to say.

You see, conveniently and mischievously revising the history regarding the curious and the politically regressive scrapping of the December 19, 2019 Referendum on the election of the MMDCEs will not erase what is readily accessible even as we “speak.” God Bless Our Homeland Ghana and Make Our Nation Great and Strong!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]